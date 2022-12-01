The legislative-mandated financial accountability ratings have been released and Cove ISD received the Texas Education Agency’s highest rating of Superior.
The Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas ratings are based on 15 established financial indicators including operating expenditures for instruction, tax collection rates, student-teacher ratios, and long-term debt.
Over 1,200 school districts and charter schools are rated. Schools receive one of four ratings: Superior, Above Standard, Standard, and Substandard.
Superintendent Joe Burns said Copperas Cove ISD is very proud to earn the highest possible FIRST rating again.
“This achievement reflects the exceptional job our business department, board of trustees and employees do in making sure local taxpayer dollars, state funds and federal dollars are not only judiciously spent, but very well managed. This prestigious honor becomes more challenging each year as operational funds continue to shrink and investment opportunities become more limited,” he said. “With that said, I want to once again recognize the outstanding efforts of the staff who serve in the CCISD business office, the oversight of the school board, and our employees who continually demonstrate a willingness to stretch every dollar as far as possible to make sure our students have the best opportunities to succeed.”
The Texas Legislature created FIRST in 2001 to encourage public schools to better manage their financial resources. All school districts and charters are required to report information and financial accountability ratings to parents and taxpayers, said Earl Parcell, chief financial officer.
“Copperas Cove’s FIRST rating reflects a tremendous amount of hard work, dedication, and attention to detail. High praise is due to all those who had a hand in managing district funds including the school board, superintendent, business office staff, budget managers, and budget secretaries,” Parcell said. “The task of managing school funds is anything but simple and I am extremely proud of the team effort that ultimately resulted in this superior financial rating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.