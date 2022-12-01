financial rating

Copperas Cove ISD Business Services staff are responsible for processing financial transactions in the district. This is CCISD’s eighteenth consecutive year to receive the highest financial rating possible from the TEA.

The legislative-mandated financial accountability ratings have been released and Cove ISD received the Texas Education Agency’s highest rating of Superior.

The Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas ratings are based on 15 established financial indicators including operating expenditures for instruction, tax collection rates, student-teacher ratios, and long-term debt.

