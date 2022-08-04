School districts across the country are driving home the message that bus drivers are needed. But Copperas Cove ISD students will be greeted by a full staff of drivers as they board the yellow buses on the first day of school on Aug. 16.
CCISD Director of Transportation Eric West said a pay increase helped recruit drivers but it is the appreciation and respect shown to the drivers that keeps them in the school district.
“CCISD Board of Trustees approved a pay increase for all bus drivers from $14.65 per hour to $18 per hour. This pay increase made CCISD Transportation more competitive in attracting new bus driver hires,” West said.
Bus drivers and bus aides are guaranteed a minimum of five hours a day. However, the district also offers other employment opportunities. In the 2021-2022 school year, drivers and aides worked in child nutrition and campus monitor positions to accrue up to eight hours a day.
“I would also attribute being fully staffed to the great work culture we have established. Our drivers meet up periodically for events so they can get to know one other over a nice meal,” West said. “We have monthly safety meetings where we give out employees of the month awards. At the end of the year, we have big luncheon where we give out annual awards.”
The Texas mandated elementary classroom ratio is one teacher per 22 students. For a school bus driver, the ratio is one driver to 50-60 students. Copperas Coved ISD’s drivers start their work days two hours before anyone else in the school district and end two hours later than everyone else and many drivers do their jobs with no air conditioning.
“There’s a reason that great school bus drivers are difficult to find and keep: driving a school bus requires more than just driving skill and patience,” West said. “The job requires a unique skill set. Buses are generally filled with active students. Multitasking is a must, so monitoring passengers, keeping an ear out for conflict, and addressing problematic behaviors is often part of the job.”
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, during normal school travel hours, student fatalities by teen drivers make up 58 percent of all fatalities, fatalities when traveling with adult drivers make up 23 percent of all fatalities, while only one percent of fatalities occur when traveling by school bus.
“School buses are one of the safest forms of transportation on the road today,” West said. “Riding a bus to school is 13 times safer than riding in a passenger vehicle and 10 times safer than walking to school.”
CCISD purchased two new special needs buses and are anticipating buying two brand new conventional busses for the 2022-2023 school year. The special education buses cost $108,000 each and include wheelchair lifts and other accommodations needed for this special student population. The average lifespan of school bus is 15 years. If properly maintained, they can last much longer. CCISD’s oldest bus is over 30 years old built in 1991. It does not run a daily route but serves as a spare bus for when another bus breaks down.
“I am extremely proud of the job our bus drivers and aides do in getting students to school and back home safely,” West said. “Bus drivers and aides leave a lasting impression with their students. The bus driver or aide is the first adult outside the family many kids see each day, and for some, the driver or aide is the last adult they see before they return home. Our drivers and aides do a tremendous job in making a positive impact on students.”
