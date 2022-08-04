School districts across the country are driving home the message that bus drivers are needed. But Copperas Cove ISD students will be greeted by a full staff of drivers as they board the yellow buses on the first day of school on Aug. 16.

CCISD Director of Transportation Eric West said a pay increase helped recruit drivers but it is the appreciation and respect shown to the drivers that keeps them in the school district.

