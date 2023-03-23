Spectators will enjoy a day packed full of theater, music, visual arts, dance and other spectacular arts experiences at CCISD’s inaugural Festival of the Arts on Saturday. The event is free and is held at the Copperas Cove High School Cafeteria with ample parking available.
“The Festival of the Arts is a massive collaborative event between all the art programs within our district, sure to enrapture you with the music, art, and dance that are at the forefront of this event,” CCHS sophomore Nayyab Khan said. “Swing by to see the talents displayed by our fine art groups, such as a dazzling performance from our dance teams, the rich tones of our choir, an enthralling live performance from the band, and a tasteful art gallery. There is sure to be something for everyone at the Festival of the Arts.”
CCHS Senior Taelor Dobbs said she has found a new way to communicate through the arts.
“Art brought out a side of me that I didn’t know I had. I have been able to use art to express emotions and feelings,” Dobbs said. “I’m excited for an event that brings all of CCISD arts together under one roof. It’s so awesome to be able to show off my art without being in an art class.”
Student artwork that medaled in the regional UIL Visual Arts Scholastic Event will be on display along with choirs singing, bands playing, and dance groups performing.
“There is something magical and beautiful about every fine arts group from the CCISD district coming together to show off its own abilities and talents,” CCHS junior Jasmyne Anthony said. “I’m both grateful and proud to be a part of this event and hopefully this is the start of bringing the community together through the healing powers of art.”
Copperas Cove High School’s one-act play with regional award winners, including Bethany Hamilton, all-star cast; Haylee Myers, honorable mention all-star cast; and Andrea Steller, outstanding technician award, will be presented at 5 p.m. as the culmination of the day’s festivities.
“As a student who was loitered in and out of the art rooms at CCHS, I have watched students around me create beautiful pieces and connections with their fellow artists. Their inspiring teamwork and determination have motivated me to pursue art and become a part of my school’s art community,” CCHS senior Ciera Jones said.
The free event begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. with non-stop entertainment, art displays, as well as craft and game booths for children to enjoy.
“It’s an ambitious collaboration, made by the community, for the community and a true representation of what the arts do, by bringing people closer together through self-expression,” Khan said.
CCISD’s inaugural Festival of the Arts is a free event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Copperas Cove High School cafeteria, 851 W. Avenue D.
Visual arts will be on display throughout the day with the following list of fine arts performances:
10 a.m. — Welcome/Activity and craft booths open
10:45 a.m. — Williams/Ledger Elementary Sunrise Singers
11 a.m. — Clements/Parsons Elementary Honor Choir
11:15 a.m. — S. C. Lee Cougar Band
11:30 a.m. — S. C. Lee Cougar Choir
11:45 a.m. — Martin Walker Elementary TrebleMakers
12 noon — Hettie Halstead Elementary Honor Choir
12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m. — Break for lunch
1:15 p.m. — Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary Choir
1:30 p.m. — House Creek Elementary Choir
1:45 p.m. — Copperas Cove Junior High Bullpup Band
2 p.m. — Copperas Cove Junior High Choir
2:30 p.m. — Copperas Cove Junior High Starlettes Dance Team
2:45 p.m. — Copperas Cove Junior High Theater Arts
3 p.m. — Copperas Cove High School Pride of Cove Band
3:30 p.m. — S. C. Lee Junior High Cougarettes Dance Team
4 p.m. — Copperas Cove High School Dawg House Theater Improv
4:15 p.m. — Copperas Cove High School Voices of Cove Choir
4:30 p.m. — Copperas Cove High School National Champion Copperettes Dance Team
5 p.m. — Copperas Cove High School Theater Arts One-Act Play
6 p.m. — Final remarks/Activity and craft booths close
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.