Spectators will enjoy a day packed full of theater, music, visual arts, dance and other spectacular arts experiences at CCISD’s inaugural Festival of the Arts on Saturday. The event is free and is held at the Copperas Cove High School Cafeteria with ample parking available.

“The Festival of the Arts is a massive collaborative event between all the art programs within our district, sure to enrapture you with the music, art, and dance that are at the forefront of this event,” CCHS sophomore Nayyab Khan said. “Swing by to see the talents displayed by our fine art groups, such as a dazzling performance from our dance teams, the rich tones of our choir, an enthralling live performance from the band, and a tasteful art gallery. There is sure to be something for everyone at the Festival of the Arts.”

