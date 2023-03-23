Copperas Cove, TX (76522)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.