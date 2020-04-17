COPPERAS COVE — Students in the Petty family love to read. So, picking up the free books from their school campuses is like hitting the lottery for seventh grader Zachary Petty and ninth grader Isabel Petty.
“My sister and I read a lot of the same books. After we were finished trading, we ran out of books to read,” Zachary said. “The public library was closed. So when the school started giving out free books, we were excited.”
Every school throughout Copperas Cove ISD created hundreds of packets of reading materials for students to pick up at their home campuses so students have reading materials at home during the pandemic. The reading packets are labeled with suggested grade levels and placed at the front of the building with academic packets. The books do not have to be returned to the school and may be used to build students home libraries or placed in campuses’ Little Free Libraries for other students to enjoy.
Martin Walker Elementary Librarian Teresa Garrett said she and the library aide used books already in the library.
“We put two or three books into each packet and also included certificates for free Raising Cain’s children’s meals,” Garrett said. “These packets are to provide recreational reading for students and families.”
Garrett also has created an online reading group encouraging students to read five of the 20 books on the 2020-21 Texas Bluebonnet nominee books. Weekly, Garrett reads one of the books online with the students, giving brief quizzes after each chapter.
S. C. Lee Librarian Sandra Carswell challenges her students to ready through games such as Bingo and trivia through weekly video conferences and emailing book trailers.
“Students should take advantage of our Overdrive collection. We started this collection through a Copperas Cove Education Foundation Grant several years ago and it has grown to over 1,200 e-books and 180 audio books,” Carswell said.
Copperas Cove High School Librarian Tonya Blair offers students curbside check-out of books.
“All students have access to the library catalog and are able to put books on hold for check out,” Blair said. “Students can also communicate with the library staff by sending messages through Schoology. We are more than happy to put books on hold for students or walk them through the process of using Destiny, the online catalog.”
All campus librarians compiled lists of digital resources provided by the school district along with login credentials so students continue using library resources as well as free resources that publishers and vendors are providing during the pandemic.
Zachary and Isabel checked out the maximum number of books before the public library closed due to the pandemic.
“I was really bummed because one of the book series that I checked out was missing the first book,” Isabel Petty said. “Then, I saw on Schoology that we could check out books from our school library. I immediately went to Destiny and reserved my copy. When I picked it up at the school, it was bagged and labeled just for me.”
Librarians and their aides are working behind the scenes to get the library ready for students to return by repairing books and shelving books, preparing for inventory, weeding the collection of older dated materials, and cleaning and organizing the space.
“We work very diligently every day getting to all those things that are hard to accomplish with classes visiting,” Garrett said. “However, I would love to see some classes right now. It is a little too quiet and sad without the kiddos.”
The American Library Association found a strong connection between daily independent reading habits and overall student performance. The ALA cites findings from a number of studies:
- Students who read independently become better readers, score higher on achievement tests in all subject areas, and have greater content knowledge than those who do not
- The more elementary-aged students read outside of school, the higher they scored on reading achievement tests.
- Multiple studies support that even a small amount of independent reading increases primary and elementary students’ reading comprehension, vocabulary growth, spelling facility, understanding of grammar, and knowledge of the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.