After seeing the looks of joy on the faces of their students, librarians in Copperas Cove Independent School District were glad that Austin children’s book author and illustrator Don Tate, visited with them.
Tate’s visit with students in the district last week culminated in him speaking to a group of around 100 students and their family members at Copperas Cove High School’s Lea Ledger Auditorium on Sept. 29.
“We’ve heard him speak at the (Texas Library Association) — the librarians conference,” said Teresa Garrett, the librarian at Martin Walker Elementary. “And his book (‘Swish’) being on the Texas Bluebonnet List, that was like the icing on the cake for us and the draw to get him here.”
Tate illustrated the pictures for “Swish,” the story of the origins of the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team.
Accordingly, the librarians coordinated their outfits and wore American flag pants, reminiscent of the warmup pants worn by the traveling basketball team.
Roseanne Deets, the district lead and librarian at House Creek Elementary, said it was “amazing” to see the kids interact with Tate during his visit.
“I mean, when he asked who is the pest person that can draw in your class, the kids really knew who that was,” Deets said. “And they chose who went up and did the work. He was very student-centered. He was very interactive with the kids.”
To promote Tate’s talk at the auditorium, two librarians in the district, including Savannah Taylor, canvassed local businesses to display his books and a brochure of the event.
Whether by the brochures or by word-of-mouth from students to their parents, Tate said it must have worked. At Starbucks on the afternoon of his talk at the auditorium, Tate said he was approached by two parents who recognized him.
Tate’s visit was about the kids, however.
“I just love visiting school because there’s just a buzz,” Tate said. “And the library is always like the life of the school. You walk in the door and the kids are so excited and they’re like whispering, ‘Is that Don Tate? Is that Don Tate?’
“They just get so excited, but it’s not so much that I get excited about the fact that they are excited about me, but the fact that they are excited about reading, they’re excited about going to the library, they’re excited about meeting the author.”
During his talk, Tate told the children and their parents that he began drawing when he was about 3 years old and he has done it nearly every day since.
For those in the audience who spoke up and told him they hoped to be an illustrator when they grow up, he gently told them that it is a long process, where they will be met with a lot of rejection and the answer “no” — just like he did.
But he encouraged them to never give up on their dreams and to continue to pursue it. Tate even told one of the children that he believed that one day, he would be in the audience listening to the student’s story of how he became an illustrator.
