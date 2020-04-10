With the COVID-19 pandemic expected to hit its peak in the next two weeks, CCISD is meeting the need for masks for its employees by making its own.
Both current and retired employees are cutting material and elastic to create the masks that are then sewn on sewing machines in one of the district training rooms. The project began when CCISD Instructional Services employee Shelley Brown, a self-described “craft-aholic,” made masks for co-workers in the CCISD Service and Training Facility.
“I had been thinking of how I could contribute and support my community of CCISD,” Brown said. “This weekend, I made 22 masks for co-workers. (CCISD Superintendent) Dr. (Joe) Burns liked his so much that he asked if it would possible to make some for our employees on the frontline. I said ‘Of course,’ because there is not a craft I will not try.”
School personnel are preparing instructional packets daily for students while CCISD Child Nutrition Department staff hand out meals to families and CCISD Transportation Department staff deliver meals to senior citizens. Additionally, dozens of employees are working behind the scenes to keep the district operational. CCISD is making 233 masks for its frontline staff.
CCISD Director of Transportation Gary Elliott oversees not only the bus drivers and mechanics but also the custodians and crossing guards who are now also working to keep the district facilities sanitized.
“During these challenging times, I would like to thank those devoting their time to making masks for our transportation employees who are delivering meals,” Elliott said. “It does the heart good to see so many people come together helping one another. I have been here in Copperas Cove since 1967, and the City Built for Family Living motto has lived up to its name.”
CCISD retired employees Tami Martin and Teresa Dennison joined the effort and began sewing the masks that Brown and Monica Hall, secretary to the superintendent, are cutting, ironing and pinning together.
“Although I recently retired, I still have a strong bond with CCISD,” Dennison said. “I love to sew and when I was asked to make face masks for district employees, I jumped at the opportunity. This has been a wonderful way to contribute.”
Dennison is a highly-skilled seamstress creating Renaissance costumes and more. She has more than 40 years of sewing experience. Martin retired from CCISD in 2016 and has more than 50 years of sewing experience.
“I love to sew and always enjoy helping people,” Martin said.
CCISD Director of Child Nutrition and Warehouse Services Melissa Bryan said the project is a perfect example of Cove Culture: neighbor helping neighbor.
“These masks will help remove some of the strain in having to search for more masks and will allow us to keep our staff focused on following CDC recommendations as well as keeping the kids in our community fed,” Bryan said. “During difficult times like this, it takes all groups coming together to fill the voids in areas that are needed. I cannot sew and I am so very thankful that we have those who can and are doing this for us all.”
The masks are double-sided and reversible. All materials and supplies are donated. The District welcomes the donation of cotton material, elastic and thread delivered to the CCISD Service and Training Facility, 408 S. Main. All materials are boiled and sanitized.
