Elizabeth Chase has been volunteering in schools since the age of 13. Her mom was a kindergarten teacher and she spent summers and holidays working on bulletin boards, student desk tags, sorting books and teaching materials.
Fast forward nearly three decades and Chase is still volunteering in Copperas Cove ISD schools and making a huge impact.
“As my own children entered school, I served on the PTO and volunteered in various classrooms,” Chase said. “As my children got older, I realized that the need for parent and community volunteers does not stop at the elementary level. The junior high and high school needed the support as well. As my children joined different organizations, I found opportunities to help and volunteer to support them as well as other students and their interests. National Junior Honor Society, Junior Historians, and junior high cheerleading were some places I found opportunities to help while my students were in junior high. This allowed me to support the teachers, my students, and be a part of their education.”
Today, Chase is active in her son’s elementary PTO, entering her second year as president of the Copperas Cove High School Cheer Booster Club, Copperas Cove High School Choir Booster Club, parent volunteer with DECA, and chaired Project Graduation, a huge undertaking, for the 2022 Copperas Cove High School graduating class.
“I was elected the president and proceeded to get a 501C3 set up for the group which is a requirement of the school district but had not been accomplished in previous years,” Chase said. “We raised over $30,000 to provide the seniors with a night of fun and prizes and memories they will carry for a lifetime.”
After 27 years of volunteering with CCISD, Chase is one of 15 school volunteers across the state of Texas being honored with the Heroes for Children Award in Austin on Sept. 2 by the State Board of Education for her service to school students and staff.
“In addition to her full-time job and three kids and a husband, Elizabeth not only answers the call as a parent volunteer every time we ask, but she also takes on lead roles,” CCISD Communications Director Wendy Sledd said. “We are fortunate that many parents volunteer in our district. But it is challenging to get parent volunteers to take lead roles due to their many responsibilities both to their careers and their families.
“Elizabeth Chase is truly a Hero for Children in our schools, in our churches, and in our community. She never says, ‘no,’ and we are so grateful for her giving spirit and heart.”
