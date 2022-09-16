KILLEEN — Members of Copperas Cove ISD participated in all facets of a United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area campaign kickoff luncheon last week in Killeen.

Copperas Cove High School provided a small detachment from its JROTC program to conduct the color guard, two honors singers to perform the national anthem and the Copperettes dance team to provide entertainment after the lunch portion of the program.

