KILLEEN — Members of Copperas Cove ISD participated in all facets of a United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area campaign kickoff luncheon last week in Killeen.
Copperas Cove High School provided a small detachment from its JROTC program to conduct the color guard, two honors singers to perform the national anthem and the Copperettes dance team to provide entertainment after the lunch portion of the program.
Along with them, Bulldawg Radio’s “Voice of the Bulldawgs,” Joe Lombardi, introduced his wife, Sherry Hoffpauir, as the primary speaker at the event.
The goal for this year’s fundraiser is $400,000, according to Aaron Montemayor, the executive director of the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area.
United Way provides assistance in a variety of ways for people from birth to death, Montemayor explained.
One of the ways it helps is with the school district, according to CCISD’s Director of Communications Wendy Sledd.
“CCISD students and staff see United Way donations at work every day in our schools through the Communities in Schools program where we maintain a clothing closet, food pantry, personal hygiene closet, and school supply cabinet on every campus,” Sledd said via email Tuesday.
The district employs a Communities in Schools liaison at every campus.
Much of the money for the fundraiser is brought in by automatic, voluntary withdrawals from people whose employers partner with the United Way.
Sledd said other nonprofits benefit through designated funds by a donor to the organization through the United Way. For the district, assistance can take on many forms.
“Our youth specifically benefit with donations to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts,” Sledd said. “Our students in the foster care program benefit through donations to the Coryell County Welfare Board and our homeless students and families benefit through donations to the Cove House Emergency Shelter.
“Our students who receive special education services benefit through donations to the Special Olympics. Our teachers and students benefit with donations to the Copperas Cove Education Foundation.”
The Herald was one of five media members that received recognition for spreading the word about the United Way and its campaign. Other media partners receiving recognition were Copperas Cove’s Bulldawg Radio, the Copperas Cove Leader-Press, 93.1 KNCT and local ABC-TV affiliate KXXV.
“There are just so many stories that you can tell with the United Way,” Hoffpauir said.
The theme for this year’s campaign is “United Way changes the stories of many.”
“We’re happy you came today, and thank you again,” Hoffpauir said. “And I’ll see you in February when we celebrate making our goal again.”
Those who do not work for employers that offer the automatic withdrawal but would still like to do so can donate by mailing a check to United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area at 208 W. Avenue A, Killeen, TX, 76541. Alternatively, donations can be made online by going to https://www.unitedway-gfha.org.
