On Aug. 18, morning bells will ring, signaling the beginning of the new school year in Copperas Cove, and some 8,000 students will return to one of the 11 campuses in the district.
Two things will look slightly different from last year, while one thing will remain the same.
The differences will be that campuses will be full again, and some students and staff may be without masks.
What will remain is free meals.
Full campuses
Campuses being full is something the district has not seen since March 2020 before the district embarked on spring break, as the coronavirus pandemic was about to reach Central Texas.
What was once an option for parents of students in the district during the 2020-2021 school year, virtual — or remote — learning will not be offered this school year.
An effort by the Texas Legislature to allow districts to offer it as an option this year came up short, despite having overwhelming support in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
House Bill 1468 would have given school districts the ability to implement a remote learning program.
The measure died, however, when House Democrats left the Capitol to deny quorum for the potential passage of a separate voting bill.
Masks optional
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order in the middle of May, which supersedes a decision made by the Copperas Cove ISD school board of trustees.
“Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities,” Abbott said in the order on May 18.
The prohibition of mask mandates went into effect June 4.
It was only a week prior to Abbott’s order that the CCISD school board voted unanimously to end the mask mandate, effective July 1.
In the previous school year, all students and faculty were required to wear masks while inside school facilities.
“We constantly watch Health and Human Services counts for those folks who have had the vaccine in the 76522 ZIP code,” said Superintendent Joe Burns after the May 11 meeting. “We look at the numbers of people who have tested positive for COVID ... and then we look at the number of students that we have and the number of people we have in our community.”
On July 27, the Texas State Teachers Association issued a release that said it would call on Abbott to withdraw his prohibition on mask mandates and once again allow individual school districts to make the decision.
“Educators are eager to return to the classroom, but the pandemic is still dangerous,” the release said.
Free Meals
Heading into this school year, parents of students need not worry about paying for meals.
Copperas Cove ISD has offered students free meals — both breakfast and lunch — continuously since March 2020 thanks to a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to help alleviate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is important to me that the CCISD Child Nutrition Department continues to support the households in the community and that we continue to be a safety net to help eliminate food insecurities in families in Cove,” said Melissa Bryan, the district’s director of child nutrition. “Not everyone believes in feeding free breakfast and free lunch to kids and that is OK. But for those households who are still struggling, we are here.”
Many of the campuses also have a “Blessings in a Backpack” program that further aids students in need. As food supplies last, the program provides meals for the weekend to those who need it.
