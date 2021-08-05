With a few weeks left before school starts, administrators and unit representatives from Fort Hood took care of business on July 30, signing mutual agreements.
Fort Hood units represent each of the 11 campuses within the district as part of the Adopt-a-School program at Fort Hood.
School officials can ask the units for volunteer support or arrange field trips to Fort Hood, and the units can ask the school to participate in certain unit activities.
Some ways soldiers can participate with their adopted campus are to read a book, participate in class activities or bring Army vehicles and explain their jobs.
Unit representatives are encouraged to speak with their campus representative on a regular basis and coordinate for visits on a monthly basis.
Two campus principals, Earl Parcell of Martin Walker Elementary and Billie Diaz of Hettie Halstead Elementary, said the partnerships with Fort Hood are vital to the schools.
“I think it’s very important,” Parcell said. “... We do live in a military community. Many of our kids are military-connected ... So when you see the soldiers around — when they see them at the events on campus — there’s no hesitation, there’s no reservation; it’s a natural fit.”
Each year, approximately 30% of the student population is connected to the active duty military, district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said.
Martin Walker Elementary and its partner unit, the 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, were named Fort Hood’s top Adopt-a-School partnership.
“As soldiers come to Martin Walker, they truly want to be there and they help out,” Parcell said.
Many of the soldiers enjoy volunteering for the events, said Maj. Heba Bullock, a public affairs officer with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
“Our soldiers love — our troopers love — working with children, giving back to the community, making an impact, mentoring,” Bullock said. “So this program provides that ability for our troopers to do something different out of their daily routines.”
Bullock said the relationships with the schools are important for the units as well because of the operational tempo of the Army.
“Given the environment, we’re constantly training and trying to improve our own foxholes, we actually want to give back to our own communities,” she said. “And one of the ways you give back is through programs like this.”
Diaz concurred with Parcell that the relationship with her unit is important.
“I think, just like any other campus, we appreciate having our military family there to help support us,” Diaz said. “They’re instrumental in doing family events.”
Though last year was different because of the pandemic, some of the events that the school invites its partner unit to attend are the Veterans Day ceremony, doing walks with the students, bike rides around the neighborhood.
“It’s just great to have them there and have our kids see them and their support; the military is such a big part of our community,” Diaz said. “But to me, also, I think I want our kids to look up to them and say, ‘Hey, look this is something I can do in life, too.’”
The campuses and their corresponding adopted unit are below:
- Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy — Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division
- Martin Walker Elementary — 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion
- House Creek Elementary — 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment
- J.L. Williams/Lovett Ledger Elementary — 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment
- Hettie Halstead Elementary — 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment
- Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary — 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade
- Clements/Parsons Elementary — 3rd Weather Squadron
- SC Lee Junior High — 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion
- Copperas Cove Junior High — Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment
- Copperas Cove High — Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment
- Crossroads High — 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion
