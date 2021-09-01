The Texas Education Agency has awarded Copperas Cove ISD two grants to assist junior high students with their math lessons by incorporating technology.
With all CCISD students being offered a device by the district at the start of the 2021-2022 school year, the first TEA grant is $125,000 with a second grant of $100,000 to be spread out over the next three years. Sixth grade math students are piloting the newly-funded program this year that will extend to seventh graders next year and eighth graders in the 2023-2024 school year.
CCISD Director of Digital Learning & Innovation Dani Patterson said the funding has provided an opportunity to build CCISD’s framework for blended learning which includes face-to-face instruction combined with technology.
“Blended learning provides teachers with ways to incorporate technology into their current lessons,” Patterson said. “This allows students to receive personalized learning on their individual levels, dive deeper into their learning, learn the material in a different way, and provides immediate feedback on virtual assessments.”
Patterson said the framework also provides support to teachers which included professional development from the Schoology Professional Learning Team. Schoology is the learning management system that CCISD has used for the last five years. The funding also purchased iXL, a computer-based program that has comprehensive curriculum, actionable analytics, real-time diagnostic, and personalized guidance to support personalized learning in math and meet the unique needs of each learner.
“As we know from TEA, COVID has caused learning gaps for some students. Blended learning supports teachers with ways to personalize learning for each individual student to help each one progress at different paces based on his or her ability,” Patterson said. “With the increase of technology devices for students, the different levels of learning for students are now equitable.”
CCISD expects an additional funding opportunity next year to acquire an additional $100,000 to further utilize blended learning.
“Even though it’s being monitored and evaluated with sixth grade math this school year, teachers can see an increase of blended learning training throughout the year,” Patterson said. “The digital products purchased all have been vetted on the basis of how they can support blended learning in the classroom.”
