For the fifth year in a row, Copperas Cove ISD students “took home” the coveted Greater Fort Hood Recycle Bowl championship, and they were honored during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Hettie Halstead Elementary won the award by recycling a total of 5,198 pounds of cardboard and paper products in 30 days. To win the award, Hettie Halstead Elementary competed against all other schools in the Greater Fort Hood area, including all the Killeen ISD schools.
The competition is sponsored by the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership and is headed up by Christine Luciano, the environmental outreach coordinator for the Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division.
“Killeen ISD — Oveta Culp Hobby — has been in second place for at least three years,” Luciano said during the recognitions portion of the meeting. “So I love the competitive spirit, the passion of the students.”
Along with receiving a plaque with winners of the previous years that it can hang onto until the next competition, Hettie Halstead Elementary received a $200 check that students can use for their future environmental initiatives.
Four students, recognized for their artwork by designing a poster of environmental awareness, also received personalized awards made out of recycled glass.
“I could probably use your help because I may need to hire a few of you to get that thing going a little better,” joked Col. Chad R. Foster, Fort Hood’s garrison commander.
Foster said in his role as chairperson of the Sustainable Communities Partnership, he is trying to re-energize the recycling program on Fort Hood.
“But this is an opportunity. Every opportunity we have ... our soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment also worked with you,” Foster said. “It means a lot to those soldiers. It means a lot to them to have that opportunity to work with you.
“So thank you for what you do; you are the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.