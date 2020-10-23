Copperas Cove ISD is one of only 16 districts, out of more than 1,200, in the state of Texas to be selected for a grant from the Texas Education Agency to boost blended learning capabilities for students in the subject of math.
Amanda Patterson, Texas Education Agency Blended Learning Program Manager, Innovative Instructional Models notified the selected districts on Wednesday.
“We are thrilled to announce the recipients of planning grants for the 2021-2022 Cohort of the Blended Learning Grant Program,” Patterson said. “This selection process was incredibly competitive and we are excited to welcome (Copperas Cove ISD) to the program.”
Blended learning combines face-to-face instruction with online learning by leveraging technology to assist teachers in diagnosing students’ prior knowledge, differentiation of academic paths for each student and adjusting lesson execution based on real-time information about student mastery.
Director of Digital Learning & Innovation Danielle Patterson said CCISD is already promoting a blended learning classroom environment with the use of current technology.
“The grant will allow us to drive a high-quality blended learning framework that in turn would improve student results,” Danielle Patterson said.
The grant will fund Math Innovation Zones through a four-year process to design, launch, and scale a high-quality blended learning program in K-8 math. Beginning with a planning year in year zero, school districts must grow the blended learning program from a subset of grades in year one to a full feeder pattern implementation in four years.
CCISD will receive $125,000 each year for the next three years to implement the Math Learning Zones. MLZ uses blended learning to increase opportunities for learning in math through direct instruction, small group instructions and computer learning.
CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley said that students are not the only ones that will benefit from the grant.
“Through the implementation of a blended learning framework at Copperas Cove ISD, our district will be successful in equipping our teachers with the resources, training, and support they need to differentiate their instruction to meet all learners’ needs,” Crawley said.
Along with Copperas Cove ISD, the selected school districts include Aldine ISD, Canutillo ISD, East Texas Advanced Academies, Farmersville ISD, Galena Park ISD, Little Elm ISD, Midland ISD, North Lamar ISD, Pawnee ISD, Sabinal ISD, Stafford MSD. Terrell ISD, Throckmorton Collegiate ISD, Vanguard Academy and Victoria ISD.
