Copperas Cove ISD teachers were selected and nominated by their respective schools for VFW Post #8577 Teacher of the Year honors. The judges will select one teacher in grades pre-K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 whose nominations to forward to the district level. The nominees are selected based on their commitment to promote civic responsibility, teach flag etiquette, and instill patriotism in their students.
Copperas Cove High School Principal Jimmy Shuck selected Stephen Jackson as the school’s VFW Teacher of the Year.
“Mr. Jackson builds a positive, safe environment in his classroom where students learn how to cooperate and compromise with one another,” Shuck said. “The lessons students learn about being a good citizen in his class and the school will most certainly carry over into their community and their adulthood.”
Copperas Cove Junior High Principles of Human Services teacher Mary Mobley was selected by Principal Jeff Shannon.
“Mrs. Mobley is passionate about human services and conveys the importance of this career path to all her students,” Shannon said. “Her drive will take CCJHS to the next level, with efforts to engage our students in courses that will ultimately earn them high school credits.”
S. C. Lee Junior High art teacher Shannon Thompson was selected by Principal Brian Jost.
“Mrs. Thompson leads several charitable campaigns on campus. Students are involved and participate which can give them a sense of doing something for others versus just themselves,” Jost said. “Her teaching strategies focus on creative thought and expression. Mrs. Thompson’s focus is to include all students in all projects.”
Williams/Ledger Elementary music teacher and military veterans Paul Warren was selected by Principal Lori Hensley.
“Mr. Warren takes great pride in organizing our yearly Patriot Day and Veteran’s Day programs and serves as a mentor teacher for new teachers,” Hensley said. “His commitment to teaching students about music and supporting their musical interests is superior.”
Martin Walker Elementary Principal Earl Parcell selected Army spouse and third grade teacher Molly Goldschmeding.
“Mrs. Goldschmeding’s genuine nature, affection, extremely high expectations and love for students clearly resonate and inspire her students to learn. Her world belongs to her students,” Parcell said.
House Creek Elementary music teacher Angela Simecek was selected by Principal Todd Williams.
“Mrs. Simecek is a supporter of our troops and veterans, teaching patriotic songs to her students and organizing a Freedom Week each year,” Williams said. “Choir students perform patriotic songs at our Veterans Day program, saluting them for their service to our nation.”
Hettie Halstead Elementary’s selection is military veteran and school interventionist Aaron Ruggles, selected by Principal Billie Diaz.
“Mr. Ruggles models patriotism by raising the flag every morning and taking it down each afternoon. He has trained members of our Student Council to do this honorable task as well,” Diaz said. “Mr. Ruggles teaches students to be productive, responsible, caring, and contributing members of society.”
Fairvew/Miss Jewell Elementary Principal Rebekah Shuck selected military spouse, third grade teacher, and student council adviser Teresa Gorres.
“Mrs. Gorres is an exceptional teacher who loves and cares for her students’ emotional and academic needs,” Shuck said. “She invests in her students not only academically, but socially and emotionally.”
Clements/Parsons Elementary Principal Jennifer Maples selected music teacher Kelly Thompson.
“Kelly is able to support the campus with behavior response, building relationship with students, coach teachers, and establishing relationships with parents,” Maples said. “Kelly holds many honorable qualities to include communication skills, strong collaboration, empathy, and patience.”
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Principal Leah Miller selected pre-K physical education teacher Patricia Crawford.
“Ms. Crawford believes in teaching the whole child. Physical Education is more than just exercising the body,” Miller said. “Students are taught to be good citizens by learning about what is right and what is wrong. Students are taught about fairness, as well as, what to do when they win or lose.”
Crossroads High School VFW Teacher of the Year is Erin Kilpatrick, selected by Principal Pat Crawley.
“Mrs. Kilpatrick is very approachable, and students quickly pick up on this,” Crawley said. “She makes time to address issues or to just talk with someone that she sees needs some time, but the subject of the student graduating will usually come up in the conversation and she successfully encourages the students to complete their work for the day.”
VFW Post #8577 Teachers of the Year are announced at a ceremony at the VFW post later this fall and will advance to the District 14 contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.