Hundreds of parents and peers hooted and hollered as several of Copperas Cove’s spirit squads performed last week at Bulldawg Stadium.
According to Chandler Diaz, the cheerleading head coach, preparations for the annual Spirit Spectacular began a couple of weeks before the event. For Diaz, Spirit Spectacular is important for a couple of reasons.
“We believe Spirit Spec is important so that we can support our Pride of Cove Band,” she said. “It also gives everyone a chance to showcase their hard work!”
Given the cheerleading team’s schedule of competing in several events, Spirit Spectacular allows the cheerleaders to perform with band music, Diaz further explained.
Similarly to Diaz, Copperettes coach Antonia Parrish-Brooks, said that Spirit Spectacular allows the dancers to showcase the talent of the team and lift the spirits of the community.
It also, according to Parrish-Brooks, allows them to perfect their craft.
“Spirit Spectacular allows us the opportunity to practice and perfect our performance quality and showmanship,” she said. “During competition season showmanship is a part of the score sheet and can be a deciding factor in our overall ranking and special awards.”
Copperette Annilyn Rowberry said Spirit Spectacular was the first time the dancers had performed the routine.
“We learned this one back in June at our dance camp, and then we’re doing a pep rally during October, but it’s our first time doing it for the community,” Rowberry said.
Samantha Parker, another member of the Copperettes, said from her perspective Spirit Spectacular allows them to watch the band, something they don’t normally get to do at football games.
“It’s really great because I get to experience what our community normally experiences, and I get to see how great our band is becase we are always supporting them,” she said.
Following the cheerleaders and the Copperettes, the combined S.C. Lee anc Cove Junior High bands performed The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black,” and Abba’s “Mamma Mia.”
The Pride of Cove marching band provided Spirit Spectacular’s main event, playing snippets of songs from its competition piece called “Miles From Home.”
Copperas Cove ISD Director of Bands Tony Chapa explained what the event gives to the band.
“This performance gives friends and family a chance to see the early stages of our UIL show in a relaxed atmosphere without having to worry about paying for a ticket or having to travel out of town to see it,” Chapa said.
Every run of the show in front of a live audience boosts the band’s confidence and prepares it for future competitions, he explained.
One of the band’s drum majors, Hannah Johnson, said Spirit Spectacular is her favorite part of band.
“Of course, the practices are the things that bring it all together, but this is the thing that makes it whole,” she said. “And it’s really rewarding; I love things like this.”
