In anticipation of Texas Senate Bill 629 being signed into law which would require public schools to keep an opioid antagonist medication, such as Narcan, on campuses, Copperas Cove ISD staff voluntarily trained in how to correctly use the reversing nasal spray should the need arise.

The bill, which easily passed both the House and Senate, is a response to a growing number of youth overdose deaths. The bill received final approval on May 25 and is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Abbott has until June 18 to sign or veto bills. If signed, SB 629 will become law immediately.

