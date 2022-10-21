One drop at a time is all it takes to save the Earth. That is what students of Copperas Cove ISD were taught last week during the annual Eco Harvest Fest.
This year’s Eco Harvest was held Oct. 14 outside in the Copperas Cove City Park as opposed to inside the Copperas Cove Civic Center, according to Roxanne Flores, executive director for Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
“We really like the fact that our vendors have more space being outside, by having it outside we were also able to bring in several of the Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department vehicles,” Flores said.
Each year, KCCB coordinates with the Copperas Cove Independent School District to give students a chance to come out to the event and learn about our environment and how to better care for it.
Specifically, throughout the event, students were able to visit many educational stations that taught them about the environment and ways to keep the city clean, learn about waste management and recycling.
Michael Thompson, a third grader who attends Hattie Halstead Elementary School, was particularly interested in one demonstration.
“I am interested in learning about the environment, but I really liked watching the waste vehicles, and they operate like to pick up trash,” Thompson said. “I like robots and how they can help the environment and I like the science behind that.”
Dorian Drogos is also a third grader at Hattie Halstead Elementary School.
“My favorite subject in school is math. I liked learning about the environment today, and I really liked Lucas Miller the singing zoologist because I love to learn about animals,” Drogos said.
Stephanie Kinney is a third grade reading and language arts teacher at Hattie Halstead said Eco Harvest is always fun and a great learning experience for students.
“The kids get to go out of the normal classroom experience and experience something new and different,” Kinney said.
During the event, Copperas Cove City Councilman Fred Chavez had a table where he showed some of his creations. He makes different objects like and mask, a hand, and a dog by using aluminum wire that one would use for an electric fence.
“I started making these creations as a hobby and as a way of helping myself deal with the loss of my father back in 2001,” Chavez said. “I enjoy making these, it helps me relax and I do it almost every day. I am glad that I was able to share these items with the CCISD students.”
Inside the Civic Center, Lucas Miller, the Singing Zoologist, kept the students entertained.
Miller’s show incorporates stuffed animals, puppets, and he sings about several animals and insects like butterflies and cheetahs.
The kids were singing along and smiling.
