One drop at a time is all it takes to save the Earth. That is what students of Copperas Cove ISD were taught last week during the annual Eco Harvest Fest.

This year’s Eco Harvest was held Oct. 14 outside in the Copperas Cove City Park as opposed to inside the Copperas Cove Civic Center, according to Roxanne Flores, executive director for Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.