Copperas Cove High School senior Elise Fuselier is a busy teenager attending school as an honor student, playing sports, working a part-time job, and volunteering at her church. She uses text messages and social media as ways to stay in touch with others.

“As teens and young adults, a lot of times we don’t think before posting or texting, so we don’t realize exactly how harmful our actions can be for our future. The internet itself is dangerous. However, the way we present ourselves on it is even more dangerous,” Fuselier said. “We all know that what is put on the internet, though it can be deleted from our phones and our pages, it cannot ever be really deleted. When applying for jobs, to colleges and other opportunities, those who review applications are in charge of making sure they pick the absolute best candidates. They want someone who they can trust not to embarrass their company or college. To do so, they put your name in a special database that shows nearly every post you have made, good and bad, positive and negative. This can be more detrimental than you realize, but in the long run, it’s better to not only be mindful of the things you put on social media, but to also not say or do anything that could potentially harm you in the future.”

