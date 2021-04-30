Copperas Cove, TX (76522)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.