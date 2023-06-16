In a routine motion, the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees approved funding for the conferences the district attends for the 2023-2024 school year in efforts to obtain more federal funding it has seen severely cut.
The district routinely goes to the nation’s capital to lobby for more Impact Aid funding.
Impact Aid is federal money aimed to reimburse school districts that lose property tax revenue due to parcels of federal land being within their boundaries or for property that has been removed from the local taxing district’s tax rolls.
“Due to reduction in military strength at Fort (Cavazos), our numbers have changed,” said Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns. “We used to receive about $15 million or $16 million a year in federal Impact Aid, and that has dropped to about $390,000 as a result of the reduction in military on base.”
School districts receive a portion of money from the federal government. To receive “heavy Impact Aid,” as Burns said the district used to get, the district must have 35% of its students connected to the military or the federal government.
The district has been a member of a national organization called the National Association for Federally Impacted Schools that has two conferences every year in Washington, D.C.
Burns and Board President Joan Manning attend both conferences while three of the other six board members attend in the fall and three of the six attend in the spring.
During the conference, school officials meet with local lawmakers at the Capitol and fight for additional funds.
“One of the things that we work on when we go to D.C. is the need for there to be some modification to the Impact Aid structure,” Burns said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Not all school districts qualify for Impact Aid as either 10% or more than 1,000 students must have connection to the active duty military for the districts to qualify.
Burns said going to the conferences is necessary.
“If you don’t go to the conferences, they do nasty little things to you; your peers will eat you,” he said. “They’re like piranhas. So if you don’t go, they write you out of the law because if they can get you out of that law, that puts that money back into the pot and it increases everybody else’s share. So sometimes you go for self-preservation.”
Partially as a result of attending the conferences, Burns said the district recently received a surprising payment for around $6.5 million that was paid in arrears from three years ago for a year that had been adjusted.
“That’s the kind of surprise you’d like to have when you get $6.5 million,” Burns said.
Any Impact Aid money received can be used for any purpose that General Fund money can be used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.