With a little humor and a little emotion, Copperas Cove ISD superintendent Joe Burns touted recent student progress in his annual State of the District address Wednesday afternoon at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
The longtime educator spoke at length about the five pillars of the school district’s strategic plan for the next few years: instruction, human capital, the whole child, facilities and stakeholder engagement. The bulk of Burns’ hourlong message was spent highlighting the accomplishments in the area of instruction.
Burns spoke more in depth on the district’s Texas Academic Performance Reports evaluation, where it saw improvements from last year and has been rated a “B” by the Texas Education Agency.
According to the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Academic Performance Reports pull together a wide range of information on the performance of students in each school and district in Texas every year. Performance is shown disaggregated by student groups, including ethnicity and socioeconomic status. The reports also provide extensive information on school and district staff, programs, and student demographics.
Based on the district’s data, TEA rated four CCISD schools as an “A.”
“When you talk about kids’ performance earning an ‘A’ (for the school), that’s almost every kid, every subject, every classroom meeting or exceeding the standards set by the state,” Burns said. “That is phenomenal.”
One school, House Creek Elementary, had such a dramatic year-over-year improvement that Burns said it is being nominated by Texas commissioner of Education Mike Morath to receive Blue Ribbon School status.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program began in 1982 under the U.S. Department of Education. It recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to the Department of Education website.
“House Creek Elementary School is recognized for closing the achievement gap for grades three, four and five in both math and reading,” Burns said.
Burns also highlighted the effect some changes have had on the quality of instruction students have received.
Speaking of the district’s drastic shift in its pay scale that was approved in May 2022, Burns said the district has seen a shift in the amount of years of experience teachers have.
“(In 2021-2022), 56% of our teachers had zero to five years of experience — they were novices,” Burns said. “In one year, that number has moved up to five to eight. Fifty-six percent of them are in that five to eight-year span now.”
Last year and in Wednesday’s address, Burns said the district found that research indicates the best teachers have seven to nine years of experience, and while other districts have front-loaded the salary to entice new teachers, Copperas Cove ISD back-loaded the salary to entice more experienced teachers and to incentivize retention. At the same time, the district increased its salary increases for new teachers with no experience to keep the district competitive.
“What does that result in?” Burns asked. “Better quality instruction for the kids that we serve. More professional, more stable and more committed (educators).”
Burns also highlighted the Rising Instructors Soaring in Education program that allows aspiring teachers to actively instruct in the classroom while working toward obtaining their official teaching certification. Also known as the “grow your own” program, there are 32 employees enrolled in the RISE program to become teachers.
One such teacher is already excelling, Burns explained.
“I’m going to tell you, we’ve got one at the high school teaching math,” Burns said. “Somebody didn’t tell him you could not succeed. He is not a fully-degreed person, (but) his math scores are outpacing — by almost 20 percentage points — his peers who are 20-year teachers. He is blowing the top out of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.