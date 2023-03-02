With a little humor and a little emotion, Copperas Cove ISD superintendent Joe Burns touted recent student progress in his annual State of the District address Wednesday afternoon at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

The longtime educator spoke at length about the five pillars of the school district’s strategic plan for the next few years: instruction, human capital, the whole child, facilities and stakeholder engagement. The bulk of Burns’ hourlong message was spent highlighting the accomplishments in the area of instruction.

