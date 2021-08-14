You will no longer find traditional water fountains in Copperas Cove ISD schools or departments. Thanks to funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to address the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, water fountains across the district have been replaced with water bottle filling stations so students and staff are not drinking after one another.
The filling stations are just one of many strategies the district is using to keep students safe and combat learning loss caused by the pandemic. CCISD also offered more than a dozen summer camps covering all of the core subjects as well as a socio-emotional camp and ESL camp, all funded with ESSER grants.
Recommendations from parents and taxpayers in Copperas Cove are directing much of how the three ESSER grants are spent, said CCISD Federal Funding Coordinator Kim Blalock.
“We received the first one in August of 2020 in the amount of $1,054,000 and it was part of President (Donald) Trump’s CARES Act,” Blalock said. “We surveyed CCISD families and they said the students needed computer devices. We purchased approximately 2,400 laptops for teachers and students who selected the virtual learning option.”
Current President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan released ESSER III funds for which the district applied.
“We once again asked for stakeholder input and developed Back to School and Use of Funds Plans to assure the government how the funds would be spent,” Blalock said. “The total amount of funds the District will receive is $9,921,636 to be used through the 2023-2024 school year. We just received our first allocation of those funds in the amount of $6,614,424. The second allocation will occur this fall.”
Based on responses received from parents and the community, CCISD will spend the ESSER III funds on the following items:
- Technology including replacement devices, mobile hotspot services, Wi-Fi/network infrastructure, and a computer technician to support and maintain additional student devices
- Summer school and camps to include staff salaries and student transportation to reduce student learning loss
- Additional staff to reduce learning loss to include full and part-time academic interventionists, instructional coaches and paraprofessionals, part-time tutors and tutoring and instructional software, and after school transportation
- Additional staff to provide expanded mental health services and support due to isolation caused by virtual learning
- Parent training to address learning loss by supporting parents
- Stocking food pantries at all CCISD campuses to provide weekend food to homeless and low-income families
Nearly 85% of respondents on the ESSER engagement survey were parents or guardians of students currently enrolled in CCISD. The need for tutoring services for students was overwhelmingly the response from parents of what is needed to reduce learning loss. Additional summer school opportunities which were provided by CCISD this past summer ranked second followed by afterschool classroom instruction. The purchase of more student devices was the most cited need for students in no-/low-income homes followed by tutoring services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.