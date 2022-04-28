Copperas Cove High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadet Ryan Bithorn smiled as he accepted a mock check for $140,655 from the U.S. Army Cadet Command of Fort Knox, Kentucky. He continued to smile as the cameras flashed, knowing his college was paid for and his dreams of serving in the U.S. Armed Forces were coming true.
“I have been blessed with an opportunity to pursue my education with financial freedom and the ability to choose my path towards my career without any restrictions,” Bithorn said. “This opportunity provides me with the ability to serve something greater than myself while furthering my education. It allows for me to join a legacy of esteemed individuals who live a life of sacrifice and service to others.”
Bithorn plans to attend the University of North Georgia, serving in the Corps of Cadets and will accept a commission into the U.S. Army upon graduation. He plans to major in finance and minor in German.
Bithorn received the full-ride ROTC scholarship at The Homecoming for Heroes Gala last Saturday, the first event held in the National Mounted Warfare Museum.
“It was an honor to receive the award at the first official event in front of many outstanding people who I look up to and aspire to be like,” Bithorn said.
Bithorn has served two years in the Junior ROTC program while in high school. He served during his freshman year when his family was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, and again his senior year at Copperas Cove High School under the instruction of retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Enrique Herrera. Bithorn currently holds the cadet rank of platoon leader and has participated in several Junior ROTC extracurricular activities and events.
Bithorn’s father is in his 18th year of active-duty service in the U.S. Army. Bithorn also has an uncle who served for nearly 12 years.
“My family has been involved in the military my entire life. I have moved from one military post to another over my lifetime and I am incredibly grateful for the experiences of growing up in the Army,” Bithorn said. “Commissioning as an officer through an ROTC scholarship means that I get to join and continue a legacy of service in my family through the military.”
