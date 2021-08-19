The Copperas Cove Independent School District is going the extra mile to help every student this school year with providing them a laptop to take home for grades six through 12. All pre-K through fifth-grade students will be issued a device they can use while on their home campus.
Earl Parcell, the Director of Technology for the Copperas Cove Independent School District, spoke about the devices on Monday.
“We are embarking on a tremendous journey. We are going to provide a laptop device that all students grades six through twelve that they can take home, and kindergarten through the fifth grade students will be assigned to each student on campus but they will not be allowed to take it home. Our goal is to connect the learner,” he said. “These are little Windows books — like the Chromebooks — and they will be able to use Microsoft Office 365, and they can store all of their work in the cloud for free.”
Parcell explained some unexpected grant funding helped make it possible.
“It was not the original intent because it does cost money but I guess one of the silver linings of a pandemic is the there are a lot of grant funds that come out,” he said. “We have had several different funding sources. One of the main ones was the ‘CARES Act,’ Operation Connectivity Grant, local funds, and with the windfall funds lately we have been able to offset or increase the number of devices that we have.
“We got to a point where we could embark upon this effort and realistically support it. So it really came about in late spring like we can do this because we have enough devices we felt comfortable that we can.”
Seven technicians within the department at CCISD had to make sure that each and every device — in the thousands — was not damaged, Parcell said.
“We also wanted to take care of our students by making sure the computers were safe for them to use. Each computer has a safety feature that was put on the computer that is line with the Children’s Internet Protection Act,” Parcell said. “This act makes the students can’t go to an inappropriate site on the internet. These computers are issued to each for the school and will have to checked back in at the end of it.”
With the extra funding, the district purchased 4,000 laptops. Every device came with a five-year warranty.
Dominic Wilson is a sixth grader at Copperas Cove Junior High School, and he and his mother, Chrisandra Hill, went to the junior high for him to be issued a laptop for the upcoming school year.
“This computer will help me not to have late work, he also says that he knows how to use the cloud as well as Office 365,” Wilson said.
Juan Diego Corona, another sixth grader, has started the school year and has his laptop.
“I am excited about the school year, and (I) am also excited that CCJHS let me use a portable laptop computer to use for the school,” he said.
Meet-the-Teacher
As some junior high students were checking out their laptops on Monday, elementary students were meeting their teachers, including at Clements/Parsons Elementary School.
Meet-the-teacher events provide an opportunity for the students and their parents to get to know their teachers before class began. They all were guided to their various classrooms by staff and faculty, and got to see what their classroom will look like. CCISD began the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday.
Maddox Tobias is a kindergartner at Clements/Parsons this year. He spoke about what he is most looking forward to.
“I am very excited to do all of the science experiments like what color makes what, and why balloons get filled up with air,” he said. “I also want to read lots of books.”
One of Maddox’s favorite authors is Dr. Seuss, and he says that he likes Dr. Seuss because his books rhyme just like him.
At the meet the teacher event, Maddox said he liked his music teacher. He also remarked that his favorite subjects are science and recess.
Maddox’s parents Jillian, and Jose are very excited about him being in kindergarten. They said it will be an adjustment from him learning at home last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When Maddox is not at school he will be helping others and the community serving as the Copperas Cove Five Hill Scholarship Pageant Junior Ambassador. He has held that title since March of this year and since then he has accumulated almost 200 hours of volunteer community service. Last year Maddox held the title of Miniature Mister Five Hills, and combined Maddox accrued more than 500 hours of voluntary community service during that time.
Alyssa Cox is Maddox’s Kindergarten teacher, and she is in her first year teaching.
“I am excited for this school year and I am excited to have Maddox in my class,” she said.
