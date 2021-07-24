A City of Copperas Cove Citizen Engagement and Priority Study launched July 17 and will continue through mid-August. The study will allow residents to offer feedback on various aspects of the community and city services.
The results will be utilized to help strengthen future planning and budgetary decisions.
Instructions for completing the on-line survey will be distributed to residents through the city’s monthly Utility Billing, as follows:
Billing Cycle 4 – July 17
Billing Cycle 5 – July 20
Billing Cycle 6 – July 24
Billing Cycle 7 – July 28
Billing Cycle 1 – Aug. 5
Billing Cycle 2 – Aug. 9
Billing Cycle 3 – Aug. 12
The Billing Cycle Area Map may also be found here at https://bit.ly/2UGAdDj
City leaders are encouraging all residents who receive the survey notification to complete the survey online. Confidentiality is an important part of this study and want its residents to fell comfortable sharing information without concern, knowing their identity will not be tied to the results. Those wishing to complete a paper version of the survey may obtain a copy at the city of Copperas Cove Technology Center, located at 508 S. Second St. Ask for Kevin Keller, public relations director.
The city of Copperas Cove and Cobalt Community Research are working together on this study to keep the results confidential. Cobalt is a nonprofit organization created to help governmental and nonprofit organizations measure, benchmark and manage their efforts through high-quality, affordable research.
