Since 2009, the city of Copperas Cove has been a part of the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership with other cities and Fort Hood.
On April 8, the city signed a renewal of the partnership at the city park in Nolanville.
The partnership, formed in 2009, focuses on achieving measurable environmental benefits. One of the big programs the partnership has developed is the Youth Environmental Ambassadors Program, said Christine Luciano, Fort Hood’s environmental outreach coordinator.
On hand to sign the renewal of the memorandum of agreement for the city was Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Yancey.
“It was truly an honor to represent Copperas Cove and sign the latest MOA on behalf of the city,” Yancey said Tuesday. “Copperas Cove has been very committed to sustainability efforts for years.”
Mayor Bradi Diaz was not present for the signing of the memorandum of agreement, but she was still thrilled that Copperas Cove is part of the partnership.
“While I was unfortunately unable to attend the event due to a prior engagement, I fully support the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership and am honored to share in their excitement for progress and sustainment,” Diaz said Wednesday.
To Yancey, the partnership serves as a way to discuss the city’s goals of regional sustainability efforts and combining them with the goals of Fort Hood and other area cities to improve the overall quality of life and economic vitality of the region.
“Working with our Central Texas partners multiplies the effectiveness of the region as a whole,” Yancey said. “When the region as a whole benefits, each city within that region benefits.”
Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah echoed Yancey’s comments about the regional impact of the partnership, but he added that he has seen the fervor of students within the school district thanks to the partnership.
“The Partnership also promotes healthy regional competition, such as Copperas Cove’s elementary schools being some of the most competitive for recycling and sustainability activities,” Haverlah said.
In February, Luciano presented an award during the school board meeting to Martin Walker Elementary for winning the past year’s Greater Fort Hood Recycle Bowl.
During the Recycle Bowl, which is one of the umbrella programs of the Youth Environmental Ambassadors Program, area schools from partnership cities compete to see which one can collect the most amount of recyclables.
Martin Walker secured the fourth consecutive win for a Copperas Cove school in that particular competition. Other wins have come from Hettie Halstead Elementary twice and Clements/Parsons Elementary.
During the signing of the memorandum, each city had a resident or entity recognized as being an environmental ambassador. In Copperas Cove, a resident named Ronny Jackson as well as the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant were named as the environmental ambassadors for Copperas Cove, Yancy said
Titleholders of the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant are regularly seen at many citywide cleanup events.
