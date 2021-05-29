Readers of all ages will explore the animal kingdom this summer as the Copperas Cove Public Library presents “Tails and Tales” during their in-house summer reading program. The summer reading program will run June 15 to July 22 with story times, music, crafts, a teen program and prizes.
All programs are free and open to the public. Online registration is open at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-reading-registration-tickets-154007940897.
Hero Camp
During summer reading, the library will also offer evening sessions of Hero Camp from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays for kids ages 7-11 and Wednesdays for kids ages 12-17. Hero Camp will include sword fighting, storytelling and making hero gear, such as armor and shields.
Enrollment will be limited. Online registration is open at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hero-camp-2021-tickets-154263766077.
