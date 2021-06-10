The Copperas Cove Public Library will host a summer reading program from June 15 through July 22. Registration is open, and it continues online through July 15. Go to https://bit.ly/2SqnUtH to register.
Join the library for the official kick-off of the event at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room of the library, 501 S. Main St.
All registration and programs are free to the public. The annual program is sponsored by the Friends of the Copperas Cove Library.
Children ages 1–10 may complete reading time logs at three levels to receive rewards of coupons and toys. Reading logs are available at the circulation desk.
There will be a weekly Toddler Time for children ages 1–3 and a weekly Story Time for children ages 3–5. These programs are in a story-time format with stories, songs and crafts.
Community organizations will present interactive and educational programs for children ages 5–11. The weekly Teen Club programs are designed specifically for young teens ages 11–15. Teens may enter weekly drawings for gift cards or coupons to local businesses.
The library will present professional musicians, animal shows and entertainers for all ages on Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the library meeting room from June 17 through July 22, except July 1. Seating is limited. Tickets for the Thursday programs are free and will become available online after 9 a.m. the day before the event.
As part of the summer reading program theme for this year, “Tails & Tales,” the library is accepting donations of dog and cat food and animal toys through the month of June for the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter.
During the summer reading program, the library will also be offering evening sessions of Hero Camp on Tuesdays for ages 7–11, and Wednesdays for ages 12–17, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Children under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Volunteers are also needed to assist with the programs. Contact the library if you wish to assist.
Registration links for the Summer Reading Program, Thursday afternoon shows, and the kick-off can all be found on the city’s website at: https://www.copperascovetx.gov/library/.
For more information regarding these events please contact the Library at 254-547-3826.
