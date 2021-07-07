Thousands of people gathered in Copperas Cove Sunday and marveled as hundreds of fireworks lit up the night sky to commemorate America’s birthday.
The fireworks were the main event of a celebration at the Copperas Cove City Park that featured food, ice cream and live music and drew an estimated crowd in excess of 4,500 area residents.
Cove Life Church of Copperas Cove, which has been in the city for almost 40 years, put on the inaugural event.
The park was filled with eight food trucks, a bouncy house and games for the kids. The Cove Life Church band provided live music.
Area resident Ashley Cummings brought her four kids to the July Fourth celebration.
“This was a great event and we are having a good time,” she said.
Her youngest son, Lathan, was dancing to the music in front of the stage waving a small American Flag. July Fourth also happened to be Lathan’s second birthday.
At 9:15 p.m., the sky was lit up with a dazzling and colorful fireworks display that lasted 16 minutes, put on by San Antonio-based Liberty Fireworks and Pyrotechnics.
Some users on Facebook reported that a line of cars parked along East Avenue B from the city park to the Dairy Queen on North First Street, a distance of around 1 mile.
Area residents Darcy, Kyan and Kodi Ramos offered their thoughts on the event.
“It was a great event and the fireworks were terrific,” Darcy Ramos said.
“The fireworks show was awesome and very bright,” said Kyan Ramos.
“(I) loved the fireworks,” Kodi Ramos said.
The event was a huge success, according to event organizers.
“We are overwhelmed with this turnout and we are very happy,” said Jocsan Tinoco, pastor of the church. “We wanted to put on a community event where people could come together, enjoy food, live music, and fireworks, so the number of people that came was not our goal, just bringing our local community together for a good time. We are very grateful to get permission to have this event and be allowed to have this great fireworks show.”
Rico Medina, five-year member of the church, also commented on the crowd.
“We knew that the event was going to be big, but I don’t think that any of us thought that it was going to be this big,” Medina said.
Tinoco said planning the event began nearly a year ago.
“The process of making this event a reality, actually started last year,” he said. “One of our members, who is also a business owner, actually had a fireworks show at his place in Salado. He said that it would be awesome if our church can do something for our community.”
Alyssa Carrico, another member of the church, offered her thoughts on the event.
“The church wanted to do an event like this last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it just could not happen,” she said. “So the church wanted to give back to the city by putting on this event and at the same time bring people together.”
Tinoco, who has been the pastor of the church for the past six years, said Independence Day seemed to be a good day to hold a community event.
“We thought that the perfect day to do an event would be Fourth of July, which falls on a Sunday,” he said.
Tinoco said when they were talking to city officials, the church was expecting about 300 people, but city officials told him to expect around 3,000 or more attendees.
Cove Life is a multicultural, multi-generational church with about 540 members. It is a Pentecostal church and is part of the United Pentecostal International.
