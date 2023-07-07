Thousands of area residents poured into Copperas Cove City Park Monday and Tuesday as Cove Life Church hosted its third annual Fourth of July Celebration.
Things may not have gone off without a hitch, but Casey Wiggins, a member of the church and organizer of the event, said the crowd was patient and seemed to enjoy itself.
“We had just a slight issue setting the stage up (Monday), which put us behind about two and a half hours,” Wiggins said early Tuesday afternoon. “Everyone was patient; we had a great crowd and everybody was having a blast. Once the artists made it to the stage, everybody had a great time.”
Drawing talent from across the country, the church booked We Are Messengers, Eddie James, Jason Crabb, Colin Stough and Sanctus Real as well as entertainment from various groups within the church.
Cove Life Church opted to have a portable metal stage and sound system installed for the event rather than using Fester’s Stage in the park.
This was also the first time the event spanned two days, something that caught the attention of a Lampasas resident, Monica Parks.
“Last year, everybody from everywhere tried to get into this park to celebrate the fourth,” Parks said Monday. “This year, I came the day before and it looks like I made the right decision.”
Wiggins told the Herald in late June that the first two events drew large enough crowds he figured it was worth doing two days.
“Going into the third year, we had maximized the City Park in Copperas Cove in terms of the parking and what we could handle — and then we wanted to do some extra, fun things,” he said in June.
Several hundred people came out Monday evening and more made their way in as the time for the beginning of a drone show drew near. The 10-minute drone show featured a couple hundred drones lit up and moving to creat recognizeable shapes, such as the American flag, the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima in World War II, the Statue of Liberty and the Cove Life Church logo.
On day two, a noticeably larger crowd had made its way to the park.
“I think it’s a big deal for the citizens of Copperas Cove,” said resident Anthony Martinez, at the park with his wife and two children. “Especially with it being a two-day event. It’s really important because some people have today off, or even some have tomorrow off, so it gives a lot more people the opportunity to come together and appreciate togetherness.”
Martinez said he was impressed by the various food offerings at the event.
“There’s everything from Texas barbecue to Thai food to Mexican food,” Martinez said. “With the diversity of Copperas Cove, it’s important that each one of those cultures is represented.”
Having been to other events in the Copperas Cove City Park, such as Rabbit Fest and Krist Kindl Markt, Martinez said he has seen a difference each year in all of the events.
“It just seems like they continue to grow, really,” he said. “I don’t know if they take a poll or they reach out to the citizens to see what they would like versus what they would rather not. And it seems like they’re continuing to build.
“I remember a couple years ago, we came out and it wasn’t this. And now, so many businesses have come together.”
Tuesday’s celebration culminated in a fireworks show that some said on social media was bigger than the previous two years.
