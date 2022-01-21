The public is invited to partake in a community fish fry Saturday. The fundraiser will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge No. 622, 1309 Pecan Cove Drive in Copperas Cove.
Fish comes with hush puppies and a choice of two from the following: macaroni and cheese; greens; baked beans. The cost is $10 a plate.
Those interested may arrange delivery (on preorders) or stop by and pick up or eat in.
CDC COVID-19 protocols are used. Tickets may be purchased from a member of the lodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.