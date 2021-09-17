Liberty Waco Assembly Order of Rainbow for Girls is holding a history-mystery dinner, where the where the names of the food are changed to historic events, from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Hiram Lodge #595, 802 First St.
The cost of the dinner is $9.18 per plate.
All are welcome to attend to support the organization.
Order of the Rainbow is a youth group that teaches leadership skills and right living by doing.
