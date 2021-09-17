The public is welcome to attend an open meeting of the Mount Hiram Lodge #595 at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The lodge will honor those who have lead the lodge over the years. The title of the leader of the lodge is Worshipful Master (in ancient times that meant respected master).
Each year, the lodge elects a new master and those that have been masters are granted the title of past master. A. F. Hicks, the first Worshipful Master, was the leader from 1884-1889, the current master is James Johansen.
This event of thanking the past leaders of the lodge will take place at the lodge home at 802 N. First St. in Copperas Cove.
(1) comment
People please look up what the Masonic temple is about. It’s very evil.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.