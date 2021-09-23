Mystery was in the air at the Copperas Cove Masonic Lodge last Saturday as the lodge played host to an annual mystery dinner for the International Order of the Rainbow, a girls organization that falls under the umbrella of the Masonic Lodge.
The theme for this year’s dinner was a “history-mystery,” as the names of all food and drink items were changed to historical events, places or people.
For example, someone could’ve ordered The Battle of Gettysburg with a side of George Washington and Purple Mountains Majesty for dessert, along with Hampton Court for an appetizer and a drink of Boston Harbor with Titanic.
“We just wanted a fun way to get the community involved in the organization,” said Annabella Jorstad, one of the Rainbow girls. “The (Grand) Worthy Advisor, her theme is on history — Alexander Hamilton. So we incorporated her theme into this fundraiser to get the community engaged.”
International Order of the Rainbow is an organization for girls aged 11 to 20 and gets them involved in the community and helps build self-confidence and leadership skills.
“I was very shy as a very young child ... and (now) I can talk in front of crowds of, like, 500 people easily,” Jorstad said. “So this organization helps people in so many different ways to discover who they really are.”
Being clever, the Rainbow girls set the price of donation for a meal at $9.18 (the dinner was last Saturday, Sept. 18).
Rainbow girls also sold hand-drawn art pieces and various crafts.
Money raised will go to the Texas Shriners Hospital for Children and the Texas Shriners Burn Hospital.
For Mount Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595 Worshipful Master Jim Johnsen said allowing the Order of the Rainbow to use the facility is part the main mission for the lodge — to be of service.
“For us, it’s giving back,” Johnsen said. “If you look at it, they are the future of masonry.”
Johnsen said the lodge has offered its facility to the Rainbow girls for about five or six years.
“Honestly, with all of the appendant bodies and everything, we’re like a big happy family here,” Johnsen said.
Several organizations fall under the umbrella of Masonic bodies of freemasonry, including the Order of the Eastern Star, Scottish Rite and DeMolay.
Anyone girls interested in joining the International Order of the Rainbow can contact Mother Advisor Lisa Jorstad. Her contact information can be found on the organization’s website at www.txiorg.org.
