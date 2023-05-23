Two students and a teacher received recognition Tuesday by one of the two Masonic lodges in the city.
Members of the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 in Copperas Cove awarded two Copperas Cove High School seniors with college scholarships and the Lamar Awards for student excellence. They also awarded an outstanding Copperas Cove High School teacher with the Lamar award for excellence in teaching.
The Lamar Award was named after Mirabeau Lamar, a Mason who was elected as the second President of the Republic of Texas in 1838. He also set himself apart as being known as the “Father of Texas Education.” The title was given to him for his dedication to convince the republic’s Congress to set up a public education school system in Texas.
The award ceremony was attended by the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 brothers, and family and friends of the Lamar Award recipients. A cake light refreshments were served afterwards.
Emma Dixon was one of two Copperas Cove High School Seniors who received the award for excellence in academics, citizenship, community service or sports. She was very involved in her high school the past four years.
Along with the Lamar Award certificate and medal, she was also given a $1,500 dollar scholarship to be used toward her education. Dixon will be attending the University of Texas at San Antonio in the fall of 2023, where she will be studying software engineering. Dixon did all four years of her high school education at Copperas Cove High School.
“This honor means a lot to me, and it means that I can go to school without worrying about student loans,” Dixon said Tuesday evening. “It also means that I can get a good education, get a good job, and meet my full potential.”
Makai Goudeau was the other recipient of the 2023 Lamar Award and $1,500 dollar scholarship.
The senior, who also spent his entire high school career in Copperas Cove, plans to attend Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
“It is a great honor to have been presented this award,” Goudeau said. “It means that it will help me further my education in civil engineering.”
Joseph Valencia was honored by the members of the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 in Copperas Cove with the Lamar Award for excellence in education as a teacher.
“It is a big positive for me, and I feel like it is recognition from a community organization and I am a part of the community, and I am doing my best to have an impact where I can,” he said. “For me it is humbling and it is uplifting.”
Copperas Cove High School principal Jimmy Shuck spoke about the two who received the scholarships.
“These are great students. These two students were very involved in school. And they do a great job representing Copperas Cove High School as well as the Copperas Cove Independent School District,” he said. “They are some of the brightest students that we have at the high school and we are excited see them go and attack their college studies and do great things there.
“We are really trying to continue to be able to expand the opportunities for kids so that they can find their passion, and find things that are of value to them, and find a career path through the different certifications that we have, or the dual-credit opportunities that our students have by taking college courses at Central Texas College.”
Jim Johnsen is a member of the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge said it is an honor for the lodge to annually recognize the students and educators.
“We enjoy being able to honor these great students and teacher with the Lamar Awards, because we are a community organization and believe that they will do great things in college and beyond, and will be able to give back to their community in the future,” he said.
