The Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595 of Copperas Cove held its annual Mirabeau B. Lamar Awards for excellence in education Tuesday evening at the lodge. This year’s award was given to two Copperas Cove High School seniors and a third grade teacher from Martin Walker Elementary School.
Alicia Austin and Jacob Knutson were both honored with the Lamar Award Medal and a $2,500 scholarship, which they will both be using to help pay for their education while they both attend Texas A&M University in College Station in the fall.
Austin and Knutson stood out from all other applicants because they had what committee members were looking for: personal achievement in academics, citizenship, community service or sports. Both seniors were members of various school organizations and donated their time and efforts volunteering for community service projects.
“This award means a lot to me because it goes a long way in helping me financially to help me pay for college,” Austin said. “This is a great award to have because they were many other applicants who applied for the award and scholarship. I am really grateful that they chose me.”
At A&M, Austin said she plans to major in allied health.
Knutson will study business administration with a minor in international business.
“This award really means a lot because Texas A&M is kind of an expensive school so any money that I can get will definitely help and I appreciate being recognized,” Knutson said.
Molly Goldschmeding was awarded with the Lamar teacher award for excellence in education and was honored after only two years of teaching at Martin Walker Elementary School in Copperas Cove.
The Mirabeau B. Lamar Award was named after the second president of the Republic of Texas, elected to the position in 1838. He was also a Mason who wanted to focus on education in Texas and wanted to show his support for the public school system.
The Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge of Copperas Cove #595 also honored Molly Goldschmeding with the Lamar Award for Excellence in Teaching.
“This award and recognition is very humbling,” she said. “I am really blessed because I definitely have not gotten to where I am without the people that I work with. The school that I work with and the community have been so supportive and I have learned so much from them.”
Goldschmeding is originally from Michigan and has been teaching for two years all at Martin Walker Elementary School in Copperas Cove.”
Jim Johnsen is the Worshipful Master of the lodge said the Lamar Award means a lot to the lodge.
“It means so much to us because it shows the care that we have for our education system plus it helps us with future leaders of our nation,” Johnsen said.
Joe Burns, the superintendent of the Copperas Cove Independent School District, said the district is blessed to have the students and teachers it does.
“These two students who are representing the senior class are phenomenal, they are great people and have wonderful families and tonight is the culmination of all of their hard work and energy that they put into this process, and they deserve everything that they get,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.