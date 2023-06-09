Cancer center

More than 50 people gathered outside the Cancer Center at Baylor Scott and White for National Cancer Survivors Day, on Monday in Killeen. Mayor Dan Yancey gave remarks at the event.

 Herald | File

KILLEEN — Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey proclaimed June 5 as National Cancer Survivors Day from the podium at a special event held at the Cancer Center on the campus at Baylor Scott & White in Killeen Monday.

Visitors, cancer survivors and other dignitaries were on hand to celebrate some wins and to update those present on the progress being made in research and treatment of cancer.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.