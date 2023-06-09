KILLEEN — Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey proclaimed June 5 as National Cancer Survivors Day from the podium at a special event held at the Cancer Center on the campus at Baylor Scott & White in Killeen Monday.
Visitors, cancer survivors and other dignitaries were on hand to celebrate some wins and to update those present on the progress being made in research and treatment of cancer.
The entrance to the center on Clear Creek Road was decorated with brightly colored balloons. There were even some health care “super heroes” dressed in colorful capes who reminded everyone that survivors are, in fact, super heroes. There were about 50 people in attendance, including staff, doctors and current and former patients.
Welcoming remarks came from AdventHealth-Central Texas CEO Kevin Roberts, who explained the complex partnership between Baylor Scott & White and AdventHealth, two faith-based health care entities with “interwoven missions.”
“God’s power is connected to the healing process,” Roberts said. “Thanks to everyone here for their courage, skill and commitment to health in this community.”
National Cancer Survivors Day was on Sunday, but the local officials were recognizing the day on Monday.
Speakers included Rachael Dias, the vice president of operations for radiation oncology at the cancer center, and Dr. Sripriya Santhanam, an oncologist at the cancer center, and cancer survivor Hyman Izbicki.
“Until you are a patient or a patient’s family, you cannot realize how much the people here have made survival possible. They have been cheerful, kind and helpful,” Izbicki said. “But I learned something about myself. It takes a commitment to wellness, daily check-ins with doctors and to count the blessings I have received.”
“We have not fully won the fight,” Dias said when she stepped to the podium. “Each year people with treatable cancer die.”
She went on to say that through new technologies and an increased presence of screening facilities, these numbers will get smaller.
“Here at the Cancer Center, we can screen and treat patients, help families with support,” Dias said. “People who have survived cancer are resilient. They stay passionately engaged. Here, they will be authentically embraced.”
