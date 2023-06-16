As a way of preparing for upcoming athletics, 14 middle school students hit the weight room for powerlifting camp, one of several summer camps at Copperas Cove ISD.
Led by boys powerlifting coach Anthony Johnson and girls powerlifting coach Ashleigh Andrews, the students learned proper technique for squat, bench press and deadlift.
“We are mainly focusing on form and safety and teaching them the basics,” Andrews said, while supervising a group of lifters.
Some of the middle schoolers and incoming freshmen in the camp play sports such as volleyball, football and basketball, but some are interested strictly in powerlifting.
“We are very unique in that our entire sport is lifting weights,” Andrews said. “It’s a little bit different than some of the other sports teams they’ve been a part of but they are able to come out and take part in the team, whether or not they participate in any other sport.”
One such athlete is Laynee Eden, a soon-to-be seventh grader at Copperas Cove Junior High School who participates in soccer, basketball, track and powerlifting.
One of the goals of the camp is for the students to have confidence when they go back to train for their sports.
“Our goal when they come out of this camp is to be able to lift safely and to have some confidence when they go into the gym and know how to lift properly, so that when they go back to their middle school — or up here as a freshman — they’re able to be a leader in the weight room and lift safely.”
Based on one of Eden’s responses, the instruction seems to have stuck.
“We’ve definitely learned a lot,” Eden said. “What we’ve learned most about is how to safely use the weights and the techniques.”
The seventh grader said the training will help in more ways than just strength training.
“It’ll definitely help me with my grades and staying positive and having something to look forward to,” she said.
Staying safe in the weight room is not the only goal of the camp, however, as Johnson said another goal is for the students to have the tools necessary for living a healthy life.
“I told all the kids, even if you’re getting run down and you’re burned out by the sport you play, the tools that you’re learning in this weight room (will help),” he said. “Eventually, sports ends for everybody. You’re going to be an adult that has to take care of your health, and in some capacity — it doesn’t have to be on the powerlifting side — yeah, you’re getting tools for the rest of your life.”
Having been the first year he or Andrews has led the powerlifting camp, Johnson said he wishes it could be a longer set of instruction and open for all middle school students — not just athletes.
“This is such a pivotal age group,” he said. “It’s a ton of teaching. It’s two hours for three days ... we’re going over everything from where their feet are to how they’re breathing, so it’s a lot of teaching and this is a great group.”
Toward the end of each session, which was Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Andrews and Johnson ran the students through mock tournaments where the students had to perform the prescribed lifts while responding to the proper commands given at the competitions.
