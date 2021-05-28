The Copperas Cove Ministerial Alliance hosted its annual baccalaureate services on Sunday for Copperas Cove graduating seniors.
Approximately 10% of the Copperas Cove High School graduating class attended to worship through song, prayer, and to receive guidance as they prepare to leave high school and become adults. Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns blessed the students with closing remarks.
Every student received a Bulldawg Bible consisting of the New Testament, courtesy of the ministerial alliance, to take with them to college. Student attendance at baccalaureate is optional.
The seniors will graduate at 7:30 p.m. today at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
