Copperas Cove, TX (76522)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.