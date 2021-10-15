Moose Lodge 2029 in Copperas Cove is hosting its seventh annual Car, Bike and Truck Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lodge, 2828 South Farm-to-Market 116.
Those who would like to register a vehicle in the show can still register from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Registration costs $20 per vehicle.
All hot rods, customs and classics are welcome.
Vehicles will be judged for best paint, best in show and people’s choice under the categories of bike, import, American car and American truck.
For those attending the show, food will be available for purchase. There will also be music, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and vendors.
