Nellie Perez says her family relied on survival skills she learned as a young girl to keep everyone warm, safe, and fed when the power and water went out last week at her house near Copperas Cove High School.
“Monday, we lost power and then we got it back Wednesday night, and it stayed on after that,” Perez, a junior high science teacher, said. “But Wednesday is also when we lost our water, so we traded one for the other.
“The water just came back on tonight (Sunday).”
Perez lives with her husband, Steve, retired from the military, and their 16-year-old and 10-year-old sons. Two other boys were home from college when the storm hit. A niece also stayed over, along with some friends who lost power to their home.
“Luckily, my husband loves to go pawn shopping, and so he had two generators,” Perez said. “That helped out a lot.
“For heat, we used the fireplace. To cook and for entertainment, we used the generators. And we have an air fryer, so that’s how we were able to cook our meat before it spoiled.
“When the power went off, it got down into the 30s and 40s inside the house. So, what I did was I enclosed our living room with blankets and table cloths.
“We have an open concept from the kitchen into the living area, so I used thumb tacks to put up bed sheets and table cloths — I also enclosed the hallway — then we brought the mattresses into the living room and everybody slept in there by the fireplace.
“It’s something I learned from my mom, when I was growing up. She would do that whenever we would lose power in the wintertime. A lot of the survival skills that we used, I learned from my mom. She was a single parent, so she was very resourceful. A lot of the things I remember her doing, I did that.”
Along with stockpiling fresh water in whatever containers she could round up, Perez made use of a variety of alternatives, including fires in the fireplace, using the barbecue grill outside for cooking, heating water and using baby wipes for makeshift washcloth baths.
“Steve made bacon and eggs outside on the grill, so it was like a camping experience,” Perez said Sunday.
“We just got an email that we’re having school tomorrow, so I’m heading to Lampasas right now to get cases of water. Not for my household, but for school. Kids are going to come and we don’t know what their home situation is going to be. They may need some water.
“Not only am I worried about my household and making sure we’re OK, but I’m also worried about the kids at school.
“I hate that we went through what we did, but I’m grateful that my kids saw this and now they know how to prepare. They’re going to know what we went through, and they’re going to know what to do. It’s going to help them sometime along the way.”
