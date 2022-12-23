A slow, steady beat from a small hand-held drum got the rhythm started, and although things got off to a bit of a slow start, the energy in the room evened out and nerves settled a little as others joined in, somewhat tentatively at first and then increasing in confidence.
Soon, a strong and soothing groove developed that made everyone sitting in the small drum circle smile and nod their heads.
It was the first community drum circle hosted last Sunday evening by Jonathan Owens, a Copperas Cove musician and teacher. Owens is an elementary school music instructor and co-owner with his wife, Crystal, of Rainbow Heart Studio, billed as “the happiest music studio in town.”
“We just recently relaunched the studio, and we’re starting (guitar, ukulele, and voice) classes in January,” Owens said. “I taught lessons in the area for over 20 years. We had a small, private studio, but now I’m the music teacher over at Williams/Ledger (Elementary) and all of a sudden, my schedule has opened back up in such a way that we feel like we can reach back out to the community and try to do some positive things.”
Drum circles involve players sitting with different sizes and types of drums, simply playing improvised rhythms together. One person starts with a steady beat as the others listen, and then gradually join in with complimentary, syncopated beats of their own. No musical experience is necessary. The action of drumming in itself can feel good and produce a sort of meditative experience. When a rhythm develops among the group — a groove — it can be relaxing and reduce stress, which is why drum circles are sometimes used in counseling and therapy sessions.
Drum circles have deep roots in cultures with strong drumming traditions, like Asia and Africa, and also among shamanistic practices of Native American cultures. Different kinds of drums have developed over time, mostly hand-drums, which are played by hitting with the palm or fingers. Percussion instruments like bells, shakers, and rattles can also be used.
“It’s a collaborative musical experience where there’s not necessarily a leader,” Owens said. “Part of the joy of being able to make music inside of that kind of situation is everybody has to get a little bit in tune with each other by just listening to what’s happening around them. It’s a very mindful experience, and a fun way to do something that is a little bit meditative.”
Coming over from Killeen to join Sunday’s drum circle were Devante Nelms and his wife, Alexus. Nelms said he plays guitar, but this was his first time to try banging on some drums. In fact, he had never heard of a drum circle before.
“I know nothing about it,” he said, before the session started. “Drumming in a circle, that’s about it. Jonathan and Crystal are good friends of ours, and we decided to come out and try it; see what’s going on ... what this is all about.”
Drums are considered among the oldest musical instruments. Historically, most were made with some sort of animal skin stretched over a hollowed out wooden shell. Today, they are also made of synthetic materials. The oldest known drum reportedly dates back to 5500 B.C. in China, and drumming is said to have had a place in every ancient culture, but Africa is considered the home of drum knowledge and rhythms.
In ancient Africa, drums were used to communicate between villages, and drums kept a beat for soldiers to march to in colonial times.
Dorothea Hargrove also traveled from Killeen to participate in the Owens’ drum circle. Describing herself as a “spiritualist drummer,” Hargrove said she has been to a number of drum circles before, and also uses the power of drumming to create positive energy that can actually promote healing, similar to Reiki treatments, which are a Japanese form of energy healing.
“I like the drum circles because of the energy,” she said. “I work with healing energy. I can heal with the drum.
“I don’t have professional credentials — I do have Reiki credentials — but I help people with their emotional issues (and) physical issues. I had one young lady who came by, and she didn’t profess any physical issues (but) she was just kind of stressed out. So she lays on the massage table and I walk around her drumming. The drum started making a different sound at a part of her body, and I said, ‘Do you have something in that area that bothers you?’
“She said, “Yes, ma’am, I do.’ So I drummed around that area, focusing the healing energy into her body in that area and helped heal what was going on.
“You bring in energy to spread it throughout their body, down to their feet and up through the crown of their head. I work with crystals, and I also work with tongue drums, which are made of metal. I use those (and) you can use bells.”
Crystal Owens, who is business and accounts manager for the music studio, said she is not a musician, but she enjoys picking up a drum and joining in the circle.
“The thing I like is it’s very beginner friendly,” she said. “If you don’t have a musical background, it’s still something you can do and not feel like you have to be very proficient to participate.”
The Owenses hope to start hosting drum circles on a monthly basis. There is no charge to attend, and drums are provided. For more information, keep an eye on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/jowensrainbowheartstudio.
