Janee Beck

Janee Beck

 Courtesy Photo

Janee Beck attended Fairview Elementary kindergarten through third grade before transferring to Miss Jewell Elementary for fourth and fifth grades. Today, the two schools have combined into a single elementary, Fairview/Miss Jewell, to house more than 600 students. Beck is still at the school some 40 years later, but now as an interventionist, working with students one-one-one or in small-group settings.

For more than 30 years, Beck has longed to be a classroom teacher and thanks to Copperas Cove ISD’s Rising Instructors Soaring in Education program, her dream is finally coming true.

