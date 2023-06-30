Janee Beck attended Fairview Elementary kindergarten through third grade before transferring to Miss Jewell Elementary for fourth and fifth grades. Today, the two schools have combined into a single elementary, Fairview/Miss Jewell, to house more than 600 students. Beck is still at the school some 40 years later, but now as an interventionist, working with students one-one-one or in small-group settings.
For more than 30 years, Beck has longed to be a classroom teacher and thanks to Copperas Cove ISD’s Rising Instructors Soaring in Education program, her dream is finally coming true.
“I started my journey in high school when I was part of the Texas Association of Future Educators program. I always wanted to be a teacher,” Beck said. “I started with the district when I was 23. I started towards my degree right out of high school. I attended Central Texas College, but didn’t continue once I got married.”
Fast forward eight years, Beck enrolled in college again but could not afford the tuition to stay in school.
“I didn’t think I would ever go back to school. I guess things continually stopped me from continuing my education. I had 86 credits when I joined the R.I.S.E. program,” Beck said.
Through CCISD’s R.I.S.E. program, Beck’s college classes are paid for, so she is able to obtain her bachelor’s degree and teaching certification. In return, she must teach in the District for three years.
“This is my 25th year with CCISD. I have worked 22 years at Fairview/Miss Jewell. I worked two years at S.C. Lee Junior High,” Beck said. “In these 25 years, I have worked as a paraprofessional in special dducation in both resource and inclusion classrooms. I worked one year as an intervention paraprofessional. I worked in a computer lab for three years. I worked at S.C. Lee as the English-as-a-Second-Language paraprofessional. This was my first year in a teacher role and I am back at Fairview/Jewell as an interventionist.”
Beck said the biggest challenges have been learning the routine of being a teacher and meeting all of the expectations and requirements.
“It is a lot different than working as a paraprofessional and there is a lot more to keep track of,” Beck said. “You think you know what it’s like to be a teacher as a paraprofessional. No, not at all.”
Beck says her biggest rewards are the opportunities to learn more about the teaching profession.
“The kids I have had a chance to work with reminded me why I do what I do. They were amazing and taught me so much about teaching,” Beck said. “I also love the kids, or else why would I be here?”
