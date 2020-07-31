HOUSTON — A native of Copperas Cove, Texas, was recently selected as Senior Sailor of the Quarter serving at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston, Texas.
Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Johnson, who has served in the Navy for nine years, is a Navy career counselor responsible for assisting naval personnel and their family members on the advantages of career opportunities and professional development in the Navy.
“As a career counselor, I man the fleet with highly qualified men and women who meet mental, moral, physical and other specific standards for enlistment in the U.S. Navy active component and Navy Reserve,” Johnson said. “I also focus on recruitment of highly qualified officer program applicants for commissioning in the Naval service. These duties and responsibilities are achieved through the proper use of directives, processing forms and instructions.”
NTAG Houston recruits the best-qualified men and women for active-duty and Reserve enlisted and officer service for America’s Navy to accomplish today’s missions and meet tomorrow’s challenges.
“What I enjoy most is learning from amazing leadership from the top and working with outstanding junior sailors in providing them with training and leadership that will help them be successful, not just here, but wherever their career paths make take them,” Johnson said.
Johnson, a 2009 graduate of Copperas Cove High School, joined the Navy for a better life.
“I decided to join the Navy because I was headed down a path of self destruction,” Johnson said. “Peer pressure and bad judgment created an environment that would only end up leading to a lifestyle that didn’t align with the one I envisioned. I didn’t care what job I qualified for because I knew that whatever position I was put in, I would be dedicated to perform at my absolute best. I am blessed to be part of an organization that has given me the opportunity to change and succeed.”
According to Johnson, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Copperas Cove.
“I am most proud of achieving professional success,” Johnson said. “My definition of success was to start a family and own my own house. Nine years after joining the Navy, I have achieved just that. Being able to provide financial stability and comfort for my family means the world to me.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Johnson, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy doesn’t just mean putting on a uniform and going to work, to me, it means holding the Navy core values dear to my heart and having integrity day in and day out,” Johnson said. “When it comes time for me to retire, as long I can look back and know I did everything in my power to make this organization better, only then can I say I served in the world’s greatest Navy.”
“Although, I have learned many things from serving in the Navy, the ones that carry a significant value to me are the importance of diversity, being team oriented, self disciplined and selfless,” Johnson added.
