A new facility, the headquarters of a nonprofit organization, that opened in Copperas Cove recently has been dubbed a “game changer” by the director of that organization.
Copperas Cove City Councilwoman and veteran Joann Courtland has opened a new facility for her nonprofit Operation Stand Down, an organization that is dedicated to helping homeless veterans and their families in the Central Texas area.
The mission for Operation Stand Down Central Texas is to assist homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding Central Texas communities.
Originally, the nonprofit had a space at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center, but a major increase in donations made the organization begin building a much larger space last year.
“Thankfully, we do have some generous donors and we have people that do want to help those in our community, so we do get a lot more donations now than we have in the past — clothing, personal items, that kind of thing,” Courtland said last fall while they were still building the new facility.
Saturday was the official grand opening of the facility and had an attendance of over 20 people.
The new facility, 201 E. Carpenter St. in Copperas Cove, contains a computer room, racks of clean clothes and shoes, hygiene products, and two sets of a washer and dryer.
The facility is also 4,500 square feet, which is twice the size of the most recent location at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
The facility will offer new clothes and shoes for homeless people to come in and pick out as if they were inside a store.
“Women’s clothes will be on the orange racks and men’s clothes will be on the black racks,” Courtland said.
Also passed out at the facility will be goodie bags with various items that will allow for homeless people who do come by the facility to live on the street a little more comfortably, according to Courtland.
Those who want to donate clothing or other items can bring them to the new facility, but Courtland urges people to drop off donations when the facility is open.
The facility is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas is also planning on holding two community homeless stand down events this year at Killeen Civic and Conference Center, in which they provide clothes and resources to the area’s homeless. The first is expected to be on March 19 and the other is expected to be on Oct. 22.
