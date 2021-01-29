As of Wednesday, a total of 254 Coryell County residents have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine and have been deemed fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
A total of 2,392 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
DSHS developed a dashboard, which it updates daily, to track the vaccination progress.
Copperas Cove’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Gary Young, said his message to those wanting to get vaccinated is simple.
“It’s going to take a while for people to get vaccinated,” he said Wednesday.
Young said only a certain amount of vaccines come in, and it is a pretty “intensive” process to get fully vaccinated.
Currently, the state is distributing the vaccine to those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B in the distribution plan.
Those in Phase 1A include physicians, nurses and first responders. Those in Phase 1B include those who are 65 or older and those who are 16 or older but have other chronic medical conditions.
A full list of all who are included in 1A and 1B can be found on the DSHS vaccine website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.
Recently, the city of Copperas Cove created a survey to determine interest in city residents receiving the vaccine.
The survey closed Tuesday, and while Young said he did not have the total number of respondents, he said the survey had a good response, indicating an interest in receiving the vaccine.
The data received from the survey is to see how many residents want the vaccine. It does not necessarily help the city or county receive any vaccines faster.
“The method for determining who gets what and how many is based upon county population,” Young said. “That is something that is determined at the state level.”
A waitlist was recently opened, and quickly filled, at Medical Arts Pharmacy on East Avenue D.
Young said if the pharmacy receives any vaccinations, it will begin contacting those on the waitlist.
“Right now, we’re directing people to Bell County, because they are a vaccine hub,” Young said. “And we’re directing people to Coryell County — or Coryell Health (in Gatesville) — because they are also a vaccine hub, meaning they are getting in large amounts of the vaccine.”
According to vaccination allocations on the DSHS website, Coryell Health has received a total of 2,450 vaccinations since the week of Dec. 21.
As of Wednesday evening, however, there were no vaccination appointment times available, while the hospital waits on more supplies.
When available, residents can make a vaccination appointment on the Coryell Health website at www.coryellhealth.org/vaccine.
Residents going to Bell County can call or book an appointment on the Bell County Public Health website at https://www.bellcountyhealth.org/covid-19_vaccine/index.php.
As of Wednesday evening, there were no available appointment bookings in Bell County.
Other providers receiving vaccines were the H-E-B pharmacies in Copperas Cove and Gatesville. Both received 100 vaccines in the week of Dec. 21 but have not received any since.
Chelsea Thompson, spokeswoman for H-E-B reaffirmed Young’s statement that vaccine allocations are determined at the state level, and she is not sure why the two pharmacies have not received any since Dec. 21.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice also received a total of 400 vaccines — 100 each for four of its six units — during the week of Jan. 4. TDCJ in Gatesville has not received any since, according to DSHS.
