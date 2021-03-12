When spring showers rain from the sky or summertime heat pounds the ground in Copperas Cove, children romping around playgrounds at City Park will be protected from the elements thanks to a project to install large shade canopies over the slides, swings and monkey bars.
City officials gathered Tuesday at City Park to celebrate completion of the $149,897 effort to install shade canopies at the large and small playgrounds, which included those at High Chaparral Park, South Park and the Hills of Cove golf course driving range.
Funding came from the city’s Capital Improvements Plan, and the project spearheaded by the Quality of Life Advisory Board was completed by The Playground Shade and Surfacing Depot of Keller, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb.
City Councilman Fred Chavez, who took a brief spin on a piece of playground equipment following a Tuesday press conference, said he is happy with the way things turned out.
“I think it’s a real good maximum-impact type of project,” Chavez said. “It is a project that had been put off before, but the board sat down and said, ‘What is going to do the most for the people of our community,’ and so they went forward with it.
“Under Mr. Stoddard’s leadership, they have been making sure we put a good look to the city of Copperas Cove. Enhancing quality of life is their goal, and they’re doing it.”
City Manager Ryan Haverlah agreed.
“It’s going to be great for the community,” Haverlah said. “These canopies are wonderful. I’ve got young kids, and when we go to parks that have a canopy, they enjoy themselves a whole lot more. They feel a little bit more secure, and it keeps away the elements. Even if it’s raining, they can still play.”
Stoddard, meanwhile, said the project was completed the first week of March after a couple of delays produced by the winter storm and a manufacturing issue with some of the support arms for the canopy.
“I think it’s great,” Stoddard said. “I can’t thank the Quality of Life (Advisory) Board enough. They have great ideas (and) they’ve been awesome to work with. We’re talking about different projects we can do in the park, move them forward, and take them to council.
“I’ve been out here several times specifically when I see some families out here, and I ask them what they think about it, and they all love it. I think it’s really going to pay off in the summertime, when this playground is nice and shaded.”
