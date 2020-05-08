COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove is joining Coryell County in asking residents to wear face masks while out in public.
Mayor Bradi Diaz led off Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting saying that the city was teaming up with the county to encourage people to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Diaz said those who did not want to wear masks to protect themselves should consider doing so to protect other people. She stressed that the protection of vulnerable people such as senior citizens should still be a priority even as the state moves to reopen more Texas businesses over the next few weeks.
The mayor also noted that two COVID-19 testing sites set up in Coryell County on Monday administered a total of 163 total tests. At Copperas Cove Fire Station #2, the mobile testing site did 105 tests. Diaz noted that positive tests in the county may rise in a few days when test results from both sites become available.
Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce President Alicia Menard gave an update on the impact the coronavirus emergency has had on both local events and city businesses. Among the major cancellations were the annual Jackrabbit Run and Rabbit Fest, which were set for this month. Seventeen events were canceled at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, while one event scheduled for Ogletree Gap Preserve was canceled. Menard said the city will see some loss of revenue due to those cancellations.
Menard also said the Chamber has surveyed their members about their operational status during the coronavirus emergency. She 18% of the Chambers’ members had to close completely because of restrictions imposed during the pandemic. Twenty-one percent were open to the public with modifications, while 61% remained open with minimal public interaction and several restrictions in place. Around 65% of Chamber members have applied for some sort of assistance to help their businesses get through the pandemic, with about 30% receiving some sort of funding.
Menard said the chamber is planning another survey of members to determine how COVID-19 impacted their business, whether closed businesses plan to reopen, and whether they felt the community responded to their needs during the emergency. The chamber hopes to have the results back next month in order to discuss them at a future council meeting.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah also provided an update on COVID-19 actions being taken by the city. He reiterated that positive cases of the virus in Copperas Cove remain at 19 as of Monday, with 11 active cases, six that have recovered, and two people who died.
Haverlah said the city staff plans to begin work on a reopening strategy for departments currently closed to the public by next week. Haverlah said that still-closed services will reopen when a plan is in place to allow residents and city employees to interact safely.
He also updated the council on the transition from third-party water biller Fathom to in-house billing and customer service through Utility Administration. Haverlah said there were still no late fees are disconnections being scheduled by the city. However, that will change next month, as the city feels it has fixed most of the problems related to the transition. He encouraged any water customer who needs to arrange a payment plan or discuss their bill to get in touch with the city as soon as possible.
However, Haverlah acknowledged that Utility Administration has been having problems on the customer service side. The City Manager said that the department has been overwhelmed with calls and that staff has been forced to take several days to try to return messages left by customers. That has created a cycle where a staff member has tried to return a call, only to be unable to reach the customer. That means the customer had to call a second time, leave a message, and wait for it to be returned. By bringing on two additional temporary staffers and utilizing staff from other city department, Haverlah says the backlog has been cut to a wait of about one business day. He also says that, going forward, customers who call will get to speak to a live person who will make sure their information is taken down and that someone calls them back.
In other action, the council voted unanimously to more their second meeting next month to June 16. The meeting had been moved to June 25 because the City Manager could not be present on June 16. But, due to the coronavirus emergency, that conflict is no longer a problem, and the council decided to move the meeting back to its original date.
