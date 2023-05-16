The city of Copperas Cove is going to include $131,297 in its budget plans for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 to account for potential changes with the Hill Country Transit District — commonly referred to as the HOP — according to City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
Raymond Suarez, interim executive director and Darrell Burtner, director of urban operations, briefed the proposed changes during the workshop portion of the May 2 city council meeting.
Currently, the HOP operates 11 fixed routes indicated by numbered signs along area streets. Buses in Copperas Cove run on a one-hour loop on Route 65. Route 100 also connects the city with Killeen.
The proposed new service program would be considered a micro-transit program and would be an on-demand system similar to popular ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft.
Should the new service get off the ground, the HOP would place three vehicles in Copperas Cove to operate for 14 hours a day, longer than they currently operate, Suarez explained.
The vehicles would be able to carry approximately 12 to 14 passengers, or around nine when wheelchair lifts are installed.
“The beauty of these is they can go anywhere,” Suarez said. “In comparison to a fixed-route bus, they’re at least double, if not triple, the fuel efficiency, so they will improve our fuel efficiency. They’re not heavy, so they won’t be breaking up your streets and your sidewalks.”
Suarez said the service will be “more or less” curb-to-curb and vehicles will be able to access areas that fixed-route buses cannot, such as parking lots.
The new system would also reduce the time on the vehicle and the wait time.
“Typically, on average, you’re spending about 10 minutes or less on the vehicle itself, and you might have to wait anywhere from 10 minutes to 30, 35 minutes to get picked up,” Suarez said.
Both would be improvements from the current system.
“Today, wait an hour (and) your travel time can be anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour — a lot more variability on a fixed-route bus,” Suarez said.
After Suarez’s presentation, City Councilman Jack Smith asked if the service would still cost $1 per ride for customers.
Suarez said that is one thing that will be heavily examined.
“We’ve been charging a dollar since they started the urban system in 2000, so it could be argued that it should be raised, which would also offset the local match,” Burtner said.
Students, seniors over 60 and disabled individuals get a 50% discount, so as of now, they pay only 50 cents per ride.
“There’s an argument that $1.50 to $3 is not a terrible thing,” Suarez said.
Suarez said he is hoping all the municipalities can source the funding for the service.
“I’m a trust-but-verify kind of guy,” he said. “When I first started hearing about micro-transit, I was a little bit skeptical, so I literally have spent the last three quarters talking to probably close to two dozen other systems here in Texas — a couple of them outside of Texas — and my question is always the same: If I know they have micro-transit — and they usually have started it in the last couple of years — tell me about it.
“I keep waiting for red flags, for somebody to throw a red flag, but I can honestly tell you, out of those 20-plus operating systems, every one of them has said that’s the way to go, by far.”
Suarez said HOP officials hope to have the service up and running by first quarter of 2024, but it needs funding/approval from all the municipalities it serves.
Ridership in Copperas Cove is relatively low, according to Suarez and Burtner, who said a total of approximately 25,215 people rode the bus in 2022. The number is an estimation because Route 100 services approximately 45% of its riders from Copperas Cove.
Suarez and Burtner hope that should the HOP change to the on-demand type of system, ridership could nearly double to around 50,000 per year.
