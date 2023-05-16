The city of Copperas Cove is going to include $131,297 in its budget plans for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 to account for potential changes with the Hill Country Transit District — commonly referred to as the HOP — according to City Manager Ryan Haverlah.

Raymond Suarez, interim executive director and Darrell Burtner, director of urban operations, briefed the proposed changes during the workshop portion of the May 2 city council meeting.

