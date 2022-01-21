Parents of students in Copperas Cove ISD were back in class themselves to learn how they can better help their students succeed academically, behaviorally, socially, and emotionally, and reinforce what is learned at school.
The Texas Education Agency’s Statewide Parental Involvement Conference was held virtually for both parents and staff with a cost of $100 per person for the training which was paid for by CCISD with the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
“The virtual conference was an excellent source of information and inspiration,” said parent Valerie Choron whose children attend House Creek Elementary. “It helped to expand my view of parent involvement to include the understanding of how embedded involvement, engagement and empowerment is on the fabric of education.”
Cherylee Forde is the House Creek Parent and Community Outreach Coordinator responding to the needs of parents with their students and organizing parent volunteers assisting the campus.
“This conference has an abundance of information that benefits all staff and parents, even administrators,” Forde said. “All staff need to have a clear understanding of the importance of family engagement and how it positively affects students’ academic success.”
The conference was sponsored by Title One through the Parent and Family Statewide Initiative. The training for parents including strategies parents can use with their children, specific to different grade levels. Practitioners shared their own educational experiences with both positive and negative outcomes.
“The parents’ role in the education of their students is vitally important, said Doreen Vasseur, Williams/Ledger Elementary Parent and Community Outreach Coordinator. “The children know they are cared for when the family is more engaged.”
The training also taught parenting skills with new ways parents can help their children with homework, how to manage behavior with loving discipline, and develop their children’s social-emotional mindset.
“I had the chance to learn a lot about how we can better help our families and schools,” said Katelyn Campbell, parent at House Creek Elementary.
Hot topics in the training included bullying, cyberbullying, internet, and school safety, and how to prepare for emergencies such as COVID-19.
“I enjoyed being able to learn with my peers who also work with parents at their respective schools,” said Megan Tawney, Clements/Parsons Elementary Parent and Community Outreach Coordinator. “This reinforced my belief that parent engagement and involvement is so important for our schools and students.”
The purpose of the program is to develop a sustainable and systematic parent and family engagement program that aims to increase student achievement. TEA staff also presented sessions to provide the most up to date Every Student Succeeds Act legislative requirements. Concurrent sessions were also provided in Spanish.
